'He never troubled anyone': Son of UAE-based victim of Saudi bus crash arrives in Madinah

The son of an Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat who died in a horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia on Monday arrived in Madinah to give DNA samples in order to help identify his father’s remains. Abdul Gani Shirahatti, who had lived and worked in the UAE for nearly two decades, was one of the 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims who lost their lives when their bus collided with a tanker on the way from Makkah to Madinah.

Gani’s son and elder brother Farook reached Madinah late on Tuesday, from Hubballi in Karnataka, after receiving the tragic news. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Farook said the family is now coordinating with Saudi authorities and has submitted DNA samples needed to confirm Gani’s identity before the last rites can be performed. “We are waiting for updates from the authorities. Our DNA samples has been taken,” said Farook.

Gani had left Abu Dhabi on November 9 for what was meant to be a short Umrah trip. He worked as a driver at a hotel in the capital for the past 18 years, and had lived in the UAE for around 20 years. “Gani flew alone from Abu Dhabi and joined a group of family friends from Hyderabad who were also going for Umrah, as they planned their trip together. After completing his rituals in Makkah, he boarded the same bus as the group to travel to Madinah,” said Farook.

“That same bus met with the accident. We never imagined something like this would happen on a holy journey,” added Farook.

Before settling in the UAE, Gani had worked in Saudi Arabia for a few years, during which he had already performed Hajj and Umrah. His brother described him as a hardworking, calm and sincere man whose life revolved around supporting his family back home in Karnataka.

Gani is survived by his wife, three daughters and one son. Two of his daughters are married. His son, who is now in Madinah, works part-time at a clothing store in India after completing a diploma in electrical studies. “The children were very attached to him,” said Farook. “He worked all these years in Abu Dhabi only for them.”

Twist of fate

In a painful twist of fate, Gani’s wife was supposed to accompany him on the Umrah trip. “Her passport didn’t arrive on time. If it had come, she would have travelled with him,” said Farook. “We are trying to stay strong, but she is completely shattered.”

According to the family, Gani had planned to stay in Madinah for a few days, return to Abu Dhabi, complete his work responsibilities and then travel to India for a long overdue vacation with his family. “He told us he would come home soon after Umrah. We were all waiting for him,” said Farook.

Now, instead of preparing for his visit, the family is now gathered in Madinah, waiting for the formal identification process to be completed. Farook said they are receiving support from friends, community members and authorities, but the wait feels long and painful.

For nearly two decades, Gani considered Abu Dhabi his second home. He rarely changed jobs and worked at the same hotel for 18 years, building a steady life to support his family. “He lived a simple life. He never troubled anyone. He only worked hard,” added Farook.