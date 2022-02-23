Saudi Arabia's first Founding Day: UAE leaders congratulate King Salman

Rulers also wished Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the historic occasion.

SPA

By WAM Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 9:19 AM

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the first Founding Day of the Kingdom.

The UAE rulers also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent congratulatory messages on the Kingdom's inaugural Founding Day.

Messages were also sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables of King Salman and Prince Mohammed.