Saudi Arabia's first Founding Day: UAE leaders congratulate King Salman

Line-up includes festivals during Ramadan, Eid and Diwali
UAE1 day ago
Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the first Founding Day of the Kingdom.
The UAE rulers also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent congratulatory messages on the Kingdom's inaugural Founding Day.
Messages were also sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables of King Salman and Prince Mohammed.
Line-up includes festivals during Ramadan, Eid and Diwali
UAE1 day ago
Signs deal with Punjab province to invest Rs60 billion in construction sector of Lahore.
UAE2 days ago
The foreign leaders are in UAE to attend the National Day celebrations of their countries at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE2 days ago
Experts said strict regulations are needed to control the use of drones for security and safety purposes
UAE2 days ago
Indraneel Lahiri has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 1997
UAE2 days ago
The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs
UAE2 days ago
Speaking at the Umex conference in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Ahmad Al Bodardi said nations must work together to protect civilians
UAE2 days ago
The technology uses machine learning and advanced sensors to maximise performance
UAE3 days ago