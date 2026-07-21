New Saudi one-year Umrah visa: Who can apply, cost, what pilgrims need to know

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, giving eligible UAE residents flexibility to perform the pilgrimage more than once without applying for a new visa each time.

Travel agents in the UAE said the new visa has already generated strong interest, and they are receiving enquiries soon after the announcement. Some agencies have also started issuing the new visa to customers.

The visa is an additional option for pilgrims and does not replace the existing Umrah visa.

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Who can apply?

According to UAE-based Umrah travel agents, most nationalities residing in the UAE are eligible to apply for the new visa through authorised Umrah travel agencies.

Processing usually takes around two working days, provided all the required documents are submitted.

How much does it cost?

Travel agencies told Khaleej Times that the visa costs start from around Dh600. "The visa is valid for one year and a person can stay for up to 90 days or divide the stay as they prefer,” said Shihab Perwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tours and Travels.

“They can enter any number of times during the year but the total stay is 90 days. This is an Umrah visa, not a tourist visa, and it can only be used to perform Umrah,"

Jaseem from Al Shammar Haj and Umrah Service, said the charges of the new visa is around Dh650.

How does the visa work?

The visa remains valid for one year from the date it is issued.

Pilgrims can stay in Saudi Arabia for a total of up to 90 days during the visa's one-year validity and may split the stay across multiple visits, subject to the visa conditions and approved travel plans.

“Unlike a single-entry Umrah visa, pilgrims can return to Saudi Arabia several times during the year without applying for a fresh visa each time,” said Jaseem.

However, the visa can only be used for Umrah and not for tourism or other purposes.

Is booking through an agent compulsory?

Travel agents said pilgrims are free to book their own flights and hotels. However, every Umrah journey must be properly documented and linked to the visa application.

"People can apply for this visa, but they must first book the package on Nusuk. Only then can the visa application be submitted. Every trip to Saudi Arabia requires proper documentation and approval through the Nusuk app," said Abdullah of Bin Karam Haj and Umrah Services.

What documents are required?

According to travel agents, applicants generally need:

Passport copy

Emirates ID copy

Return flight ticket

Hotel booking or hotel voucher

Local transportation details

Other travel itinerary documents required for the application

These details are uploaded to the Nusuk platform as part of the application process.

What happens if someone travels again?

For every new Umrah trip, pilgrims must provide fresh travel details, including hotel bookings, return tickets and transport arrangements.

“Although the visa is valid for one year, each journey must be registered and approved before travel,” said Jaseem.

Should travellers follow the submitted dates?

Yes. Pilgrims must enter and leave Saudi Arabia on the dates declared in their approved travel plan. For every visit, the hotel booking, return ticket and local transportation details must be submitted through Nusuk.

"For the first visa application, an Umrah package must be booked before the application is submitted. For later visits during the visa’s one-year validity, pilgrims do not need a new visa, but they must provide fresh booking and travel details for each trip," said Jaseem.

Why is the travel agent the sponsor?

Travel agents explained that the visa is issued under the sponsorship of an authorised Umrah agency.

As a result, the agency is responsible for ensuring pilgrims follow the approved travel plan and comply with Saudi regulations.

"If a pilgrim does not return on the approved date or fails to follow the rules, the sponsoring agency will be fined. That is why every booking and travel detail must be updated on the Nusuk platform," said Jaseem.

Travel agents said the new visa is expected to make repeat Umrah trips easier for UAE residents who wish to visit the Kingdom more than once during the year while following the required procedures.

Can families apply under one booking?

No. Travel agents said each family member must submit a separate visa application and provide the required documents. "Families can travel together, but the visas are processed individually," said Jaseem.