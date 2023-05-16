Saudi Arabia moves closer to another Aramco stock offering: Report

The 199-country Nomad Capitalist Passport Index highlights the best citizenships in the world
Saudi Arabia's plans for another multibillion-dollar Aramco stock offering are gaining momentum, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabia has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange, the report said.
ALSO READ:
The 199-country Nomad Capitalist Passport Index highlights the best citizenships in the world
Built on 183,000sqm of land and spanning five indoor levels, the UAE’s first dedicated marine life theme park definitely lives up to the hype
He will be honoured for his musical creations that have contributed to shaping the collective cultural consciousness of the Arab region
Eligible workers in the country have to subscribe to the scheme before June 30 to avoid penalties
Its theme of 'Train your Brain' enabled visitors of all ages to embark on a 12-day journey of discovery, exploring new worlds of imagination and learning
It will oversee the day-to-day operations of the SBA and support the alignment of its strategic goals
This finding was previously unknown to the world and has now been registered in an international database
Some residents were taken aback by the economical pricing by the authority