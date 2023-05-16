Saudi Arabia moves closer to another Aramco stock offering: Report

The nation has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange

By Reuters Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 4:45 PM

Saudi Arabia's plans for another multibillion-dollar Aramco stock offering are gaining momentum, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia has been working with several advisers to study the feasibility of a follow-on offering on the Riyadh exchange, the report said.

