  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 02, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB weather-sun.svg32°C

UAE Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Khalid bin Mohammed

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 3:48 PM

Top Stories

UAE homes, streets turn red, green, white and black as nation marks Flag Day

UAE homes, streets turn red, green, white and black as nation marks Flag Day

Sharjah: Man arrested for trafficking, illegally trading protected animals

Sharjah: Man arrested for trafficking, illegally trading protected animals

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

Rulers of the UAE have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing their sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of Prince Khalid bin Mohammed bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud.

The messages of condolences were sent by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Recommended For You

Casa Milano launches ‘Ambiente’, a home décor division led by Ruby Sajan

Casa Milano launches ‘Ambiente’, a home décor division led by Ruby Sajan

Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

Video: Oman Police arrest 5 members of international drug gang in major bust

Keanu Reeves joins 'Deadpool' director Tim Miller for new sci-fi film

Keanu Reeves joins 'Deadpool' director Tim Miller for new sci-fi film

Fusion energy gains global momentum as CFS secures Dh3.17 billion in funding

Fusion energy gains global momentum as CFS secures Dh3.17 billion in funding

New Zealand's Williamson retires from Twenty20 internationals

New Zealand's Williamson retires from Twenty20 internationals

 

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.