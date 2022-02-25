Samsung Galaxy S22 demand surges in GCC, higher than 2021 predecessors
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity and long-lasting batteries
In the GCC alone, demand for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is 46 per cent higher than its 2021 predecessors.
The number of pre-orders is increasing every day and more stocks have been planned to meet the growing consumer demand.
Osman Albora, senior director of the Mobile Experience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "We are absolutely delighted about the region-wide response to our newly launched Galaxy S22 series. Such monumental interest in Galaxy S22 series has exceeded our expectations as the pre-order volume keeps increasing day after day."
The new devices - Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra - were launched during Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Since its release, the series has generated tremendous interest among mobile users in the Gulf region, with a 56 per cent increase in sales value compared to its 2021 predecessors.
The Galaxy S22 series boasts premium features, superfast connectivity, long-lasting batteries and innovative new ways to share to make mobile experiences better and easier.
For more information, please visit: https://www.samsung.com