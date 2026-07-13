Salik to deploy cashless parking payments at Dubai Harbour

Salik has partnered with Shamal to introduce seamless parking payments at Dubai Harbour's new multi-storey Harbour West Car Park, allowing motorists to pay parking fees directly through their Salik accounts without the need for tickets, cash or traditional payment methods.

The agreement, which takes effect on July 13, will see Salik provide its digital payment solution at the new facility in collaboration with Parkonic, as the toll operator continues expanding its services beyond road toll collection.

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The nine-storey car park offers 845 parking spaces across a built-up area of 31,487 square metres, including rooftop parking, and is designed to serve Dubai Harbour as well as nearby destinations including Dubai Marina, Marina Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City.

Expanding Salik's digital ecosystem

Salik said the integration is expected to simplify entry and exit, improve traffic flow, reduce travel times and enhance the overall customer experience by eliminating conventional payment processes.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said the partnership marks another step in the company's transformation into a broader mobility and digital payments platform.

"As Dubai continues to grow as a global destination, we are focused on expanding Salik's services across key locations and strategic assets, delivering smarter, more seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience," he said.

Supporting smarter mobility

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal, said integrating Salik's payment technology into Dubai Harbour would improve the visitor journey while supporting the destination's smart infrastructure.

The companies said the partnership aligns with Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's smartest and most connected cities, while supporting Salik's strategy to expand its digital payment ecosystem across transport networks and smart parking facilities.