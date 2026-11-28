Drivers in Dubai will soon be able to pay for parking at several more locations through their Salik accounts. Salik Company, the exclusive operator of Dubai's road toll gates, has signed a service agreement with A.R.M. Holding Group, a Dubai-based investment and business group.

The Salik payment option is planned at the Across H by Huna locations, the Port Saeed area and the Shopping Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road. It will also cover three developments: Al Ferdous Complex, Zomorrodah Complex and Hamsah A Building.

The deal is expected to cover roughly 1,000 parking spaces, depending on the final scope the two companies agree.

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Simple and more flexible

The aim is to make paying for parking simpler and more flexible. At parking locations operated by Salik, the parking fees are deducted automatically from the driver's Salik account, with no cash or tickets involved.

Mohammed Saeed Alshehi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding Group, said the partnership would improve convenience for drivers and make services more efficient. He said digital solutions are becoming central to how facilities across Dubai are developed.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said the agreement shows the company is moving beyond tolling. He said partnerships like this create new growth opportunities and strengthen Salik's role in Dubai's smart mobility.

Salik parking

Salik's parking service first launched at Dubai Mall in partnership with Emaar Malls, across the Fashion, Grand and Cinema parking zones. It was the company's first barrier-free parking payment solution.

The service grew in November 2024, when Salik signed a deal with private parking operator Parkonic. The five-year agreement made Parkonic promote Salik as its preferred payment channel at all current and future locations. The deal also marked the first time Salik expanded beyond Dubai.

Parkonic's Salik-enabled sites now include a number of well-known destinations:

Dubai: Wafi Mall and Global Village

Abu Dhabi: Nation Towers, with two Abu Dhabi malls also announced

Northern Emirates: Park P1 in Sharjah and Umbrella Beach in Fujairah

In April 2025, Parkonic announced 18 new locations with Salik payments in Dubai and Sharjah. A Salik account holder can pay via the Parkonic app or by scanning a QR code on site. If no prior payment is made, the fee is deducted automatically.

Salik is also set to cover Dubai Harbour. In April 2026 it signed a deal with Valtrans, allowing drivers to pay valet parking fees through their Salik eWallet at more than 100 locations from June 1, 2026. These include Mall of the Emirates and DIFC.

Drivers who don't pay the parking fees on time can face penalties. Those without a Salik account, or without enough balance, must use another payment method before exiting.