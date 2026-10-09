Salat Al Istisqaa: Why is special rain prayer performed across UAE mosques

Mosques across the UAE will be performing a special prayer called Salaat Al Istisqaa on Friday, seeking God’s mercy and asking for rainfall. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called on citizens and residents to perform it half an hour before the Friday prayer.

The prayer will start at 12.15pm in Dubai mosques and 11.38am in Sharjah, almost half an hour before the weekly Jumuah prayers.

But why is the rain prayer performed? According to the UAE's Fatwa Council, Salat Al Istisqaa serves as an opportunity for Muslims to seek God's mercy, renew their faith and express humility through sincere repentance and supplication when rainfall is delayed.

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During the prayer for rain, hearts turn to Allah in supplication, beseeching Him to send down rain upon the land and its people, to preserve the UAE's security, prosperity, and flourishing, to increase it in His abundant blessings, to shower it with the blessings of the heavens, and to bring forth for it the bounties of the earth.

The prayer encourages worshippers to turn to Allah, seek His forgiveness and earnestly beseech Him to bless the land with rain and goodness. It also reinforces the importance of recognising God's greatness and drawing closer to Him through prayer and submission.

Observing Salat Al Istisqaa follows the example and guidance of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him), who taught Muslims to seek rain from Allah during periods of delayed rainfall.

The occasion also highlights the importance of gratitude for the blessings bestowed by Allah, particularly water, which is essential for life and the well-being of society.

Alongside prayer and supplication, the objectives of Salat Al Istisqa emphasise the need to preserve water and sustain natural resources that meet the essential needs of communities. Conserving water and using it responsibly are important ways to appreciate this vital blessing and ensure its availability for future generations.