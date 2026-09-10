Salary increases, part-time jobs for retirees: What has changed for Sharjah workers?

A series of decisions announced in Sharjah this month will increase the incomes of thousands of government employees, retirees and social-support beneficiaries.

The measures also include 1,000 part-time government jobs for senior citizens, their spouses and retirees, and a directive to recruit 1,200 Emiratis before the end of 2026. The decisions were approved by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Here's what you need to know abou the new measures:

What is the new Dh20,000 standard?

On September 3, the Sharjah Ruler approved raising the standard of decent living in the Sharjah Government to Dh20,000 per month, effective from September.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The decision covers 6,652 families receiving Sharjah Government social support, at an annual cost of about Dh195.13 million, 2,251 Sharjah Government retirees, at an annual cost of about Dh113.06 million, 5,300 citizens who retired from entities outside the Sharjah Government and receive supplementary grants, at an annual cost of Dh159 million and 17,776 Sharjah Government employees, at an annual cost exceeding Dh720 million.

The total annual cost of the decision exceeds Dh1.187 billion.

“We approved these increases immediately after they were prepared, and there will be no employee whose salary does not increase, including those with high salaries,” Sheikh Sultan said during a call to the Direct Line programme.

Who will receive further salary increases?

On September 7, Sheikh Dr Sultan approved salary increases for 3,270 Sharjah Government employees in Grade 3, Grade 2, Grade 1, Special A and Special B. The annual cost exceeds Dh160 million.

Salary adjustments were also approved under the general job system and the professional systems covering engineers, doctors, veterinarians, pharmacists and medical technicians.

Under the general job system, each grade will receive a net monthly increase of Dh3,375 after insurance deductions, effective from September.

Sheikh Dr Sultan directed that the increases cover employees in centralised and decentralised Sharjah Government entities, including universities.

What changes for retirees and social-support beneficiaries?

The September 7 package also approved higher pension payments for 1,470 Sharjah Government retirees, calculated according to grade. The increases will cost more than Dh37 million a year.

An additional 1,473 social-services beneficiaries will each receive an increase of Dh3,375, at an annual cost approaching Dh60 million.

Official announcements put the combined number covered by the two rounds of social-support increases at 8,125.

How will the part-time system work?

Sharjah has approved a part-time work system across government departments to employ 1,000 senior citizens. The programme is intended for senior citizens, their spouses and retirees who may not be able to manage full-time work.

“This programme isn’t aimed at employing retirees who are still able to handle full-time work it is aimed at the older person who spends his days at home, with little left to look forward to,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

The system offers two working arrangements for one or two hours a day, depending on the employee’s ability,or Three non-consecutive days a week, with a rest day after each working day.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said the roles would not be physically demanding. He cited checking visitors’ tickets while seated at the entrance to a Sharjah museum as one example.

Employees would also be transported to and from work in a vehicle provided by the workplace, he said.

The Ruler said the programme would help bring senior citizens out of isolation, involve them in community life and give them the opportunity to earn a wage while contributing to society.

Sharjah Government entities have been directed to accelerate the recruitment of 1,200 Emirati men and women during the remaining months of 2026. The appointments will complete the emirate’s target of 3,000 government jobs for citizens this year.

Official figures show that 1,800 Emiratis, 996 men and 804 women, were hired in Sharjah Government entities between January 5 and September 3. Training is continuing for additional appointments, according to the official announcement.