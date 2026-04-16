Salaries paid on time as UAE job market remains stable: Ministry

The UAE’s labour market remains “stable”, with business operations continuing uninterrupted despite ongoing regional tensions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said data from the Wage Protection System (WPS) shows private sector companies continue to pay salaries on time. MoHRE noted that the WPS, which covers around 99 per cent of private sector workers, has not recorded any “notable change” in compliance rates, even amid the current situation. The system is monitored in coordination with the UAE Central Bank.

The ministry’s statement comes as the UAE navigates the ongoing Iran conflict, which has included missile and drone attacks on the country, followed by a temporary truce in recent days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry highlighted commitments from “a number of UAE companies” to maintain employment levels and avoid salary reductions, underscoring employee stability as a priority.

While authorities have emphasised stability, there have been isolated adjustments by some private sector companies, including reduced working hours and precautionary unpaid leave in select cases. However, no widespread job cuts have been reported, with businesses largely maintaining workforce levels and salary commitments.

Operational indicators also point to steady activity. The ministry said 2.3 million customer transactions were completed in March, bringing the total for the first quarter of 2026 to about 7 million. Its call centres handled more than 4 million interactions, while legal consultation centres delivered 1.5 million consultations in 22 languages, reflecting continued service delivery across channels.

“These indicators confirm continued high-efficiency performance, with no notable impact on the pace of operations,” the ministry said, adding that it continues to monitor labour market trends in coordination with its partners.

MoHRE said job stability in the private sector has not been affected by regional developments, with most companies continuing to operate from their usual workplaces.

Some firms have adopted flexible work arrangements, including remote work and work-from-abroad options, depending on business needs, without affecting productivity.

“The private sector continues to perform efficiently and consistently, supported by a flexible work ecosystem and advanced digital infrastructure, ensuring service continuity, rapid response, and accurate operations in an environment of transparency, which strengthens investor confidence and reaffirms the resilience of the national economy,” the ministry concluded.