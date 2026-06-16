New mental health service launched in Abu Dhabi with personalised therapy for children
SAKINA for Children can help up to 500 children per month; services are delivered in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam
- PUBLISHED: Tue 16 Jun 2026, 2:30 PM
A new dedicated mental health service has been launched in Abu Dhabi, aimed at increasing access to specialised care for children and adolescents up to 18 years of age.
The launch of SAKINA for Children, announced by Pure Health, comes during UAE's Year of the Family, reinforcing the importance of family wellbeing as a foundation for healthier, more resilient communities.
Recommended For You
The initiative brings together outpatient services, early intervention programmes, and specialised inpatient care within a coordinated, child-centred model of care.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.
Services included
SAKINA for Children provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic and therapeutic services, including but not limited to:
Child and adolescent psychiatry
Developmental paediatrics
Occupational therapy
Speech-language therapy
Behavioural interventions
Family psychological support
Facilities
Facilities under SAKINA for Children Network offer fully integrated therapeutic environments, including:
Occupational and speech therapy rooms
Sensory and digital therapy spaces
Specialised medical clinics
Inclusive play areas
Dedicated inpatient units providing round-the-clock mental healthcare
Tailored to the child: Inpatient units
SAKINA will deliver the mental health services needed by each child through personalised programmes that take into account the child's developmental stage, clinical presentation and family context.
Specialised inpatient mental health services are offered for children and adolescents requiring acute stabilisation of paediatric psychiatric conditions, as well as for children with neurodiversity who require structured, intensive therapeutic support.
These inpatient units are designed in accordance with the internationally recognised standards for child safety, therapeutic engagement, and psychological wellbeing. Care programmes integrate psychiatric management, behavioural and psychological therapies, and family involvement, ensuring continuity of care from admission through discharge and follow-up.
Reshaping how children get care
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we place the highest priority on children's health. As the regulatory body and enabler of the sector, we are working to develop an integrated system that addresses both their mental and physical wellbeing."
Children are the cornerstone of our promising future and a fundamental pillar in building a balanced and sustainable society
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary Of The Department Of Health – Abu Dhabi
She added that the initiative allows children to get care in a "safe and inclusive environment that fosters prevention and early intervention."
Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “This is about more than expanding services — it’s about reshaping how we support children and families, with precision, compassion, and continuity of care."
"By combining clinical excellence with a deeply human-centred approach, we are creating an environment where every child can thrive," she added.
International standards
The SAKINA for Children care model is grounded in internationally recognised assessment frameworks and evidence-based practices. These include tools such as ADOS, as part of comprehensive assessments for autism spectrum disorder, WISC for cognitive evaluation, and Conners Rating Scales for the assessment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
500 children per month
SAKINA for Children can help up to 500 children per month through their treatment programmes. Services are delivered in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, ensuring accessibility for families across Abu Dhabi’s diverse communities.
SAKINA for Children services are being rolled out across the wider SAKINA mental health network, which includes:
34 satellite clinics
Two mental health hubs
Two psychiatric inpatient facilities
Two neurodiversity centres
Nine integrated clinics
The facilities are services by a multidisciplinary workforce of more than 500 healthcare professionals supported by 77 administrative staff.
Community awareness
In addition to clinical services, SAKINA for Children contributes to community awareness and prevention efforts through:
Educational programmes
Workshops
Partnerships with schools and community organisations