New mental health service launched in Abu Dhabi with personalised therapy for children

A new dedicated mental health service has been launched in Abu Dhabi, aimed at increasing access to specialised care for children and adolescents up to 18 years of age.

The launch of SAKINA for Children, announced by Pure Health, comes during UAE's Year of the Family, reinforcing the importance of family wellbeing as a foundation for healthier, more resilient communities.

The initiative brings together outpatient services, early intervention programmes, and specialised inpatient care within a coordinated, child-centred model of care.

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Services included

SAKINA for Children provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic and therapeutic services, including but not limited to:

Child and adolescent psychiatry

Developmental paediatrics

Occupational therapy

Speech-language therapy

Behavioural interventions

Family psychological support

Facilities

Facilities under SAKINA for Children Network offer fully integrated therapeutic environments, including:

Occupational and speech therapy rooms

Sensory and digital therapy spaces

Specialised medical clinics

Inclusive play areas

Dedicated inpatient units providing round-the-clock mental healthcare

Tailored to the child: Inpatient units

SAKINA will deliver the mental health services needed by each child through personalised programmes that take into account the child's developmental stage, clinical presentation and family context.

Specialised inpatient mental health services are offered for children and adolescents requiring acute stabilisation of paediatric psychiatric conditions, as well as for children with neurodiversity who require structured, intensive therapeutic support.

These inpatient units are designed in accordance with the internationally recognised standards for child safety, therapeutic engagement, and psychological wellbeing. Care programmes integrate psychiatric management, behavioural and psychological therapies, and family involvement, ensuring continuity of care from admission through discharge and follow-up.

Reshaping how children get care

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we place the highest priority on children's health. As the regulatory body and enabler of the sector, we are working to develop an integrated system that addresses both their mental and physical wellbeing."

Children are the cornerstone of our promising future and a fundamental pillar in building a balanced and sustainable society Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary Of The Department Of Health – Abu Dhabi

She added that the initiative allows children to get care in a "safe and inclusive environment that fosters prevention and early intervention."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “This is about more than expanding services — it’s about reshaping how we support children and families, with precision, compassion, and continuity of care."

"By combining clinical excellence with a deeply human-centred approach, we are creating an environment where every child can thrive," she added.

International standards

The SAKINA for Children care model is grounded in internationally recognised assessment frameworks and evidence-based practices. These include tools such as ADOS, as part of comprehensive assessments for autism spectrum disorder, WISC for cognitive evaluation, and Conners Rating Scales for the assessment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

500 children per month

SAKINA for Children can help up to 500 children per month through their treatment programmes. Services are delivered in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, ensuring accessibility for families across Abu Dhabi’s diverse communities.

SAKINA for Children services are being rolled out across the wider SAKINA mental health network, which includes:

34 satellite clinics

Two mental health hubs

Two psychiatric inpatient facilities

Two neurodiversity centres

Nine integrated clinics

The facilities are services by a multidisciplinary workforce of more than 500 healthcare professionals supported by 77 administrative staff.

Community awareness

In addition to clinical services, SAKINA for Children contributes to community awareness and prevention efforts through: