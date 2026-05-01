‘We felt safe, supported’: Workers mark Labour Day with resilience, hail UAE stability

Every morning before starting work, Raj Shekhar, a warehouse assistant with Danube Group, thinks about his family back home.

During the past few months, as news of regional tensions filled headlines, that worry grew stronger. “But one thing never changed, the feeling of stability at work,” said Raj.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

“In times of uncertainty, the biggest worry for us is our families back home,” said Raj. “While there was a lot of tension in the news, our salaries were on time and our jobs remained secure.”

Raj is among thousands of workers across Danube’s warehouse operations in the UAE and wider GCC who continue to show up, day after day, even during uncertain times.

For Raj, that hope remains simple. “To work, to support our families, and to build a better future,” he said.

A similar confidence was seen in Abu Dhabi, where workers from different sectors were honoured as ‘labour heroes’ ahead of Labour Day.

The recognition came as part of an award ceremony organised by Lifecare Hospital Mussafah in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Municipality and AD Ports Group.

Among the 33 workers recognised was Evans Opoku Adade, accommodation artist at ADNH Catering Services.

From cleaner to artist

A native of Ghana, Evans arrived in the UAE in 2021 and began working as a cleaner. But he always carried a passion for art. His sketches caught attention, and within months, his role evolved.

Today, he leads creative work within employee living spaces. “Being recognised came as a surprise,” he said. “I am excited to share this moment with my family.”

‘We felt supported’

Baseem, a logistics team member with Danube Group, said that the past few months tested many workers emotionally. “Even when things felt unpredictable, we felt safe and supported here. We are thankful to the UAE government for their alertness and for making us feel protected.”

Across Danube’s operations, more than 3,000 workers, from loaders and drivers to warehouse and support teams, were recognised as part of Labour Day initiatives held across the UAE and the wider GCC.

Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, said the occasion was a reminder of the role workers play in keeping businesses running, especially during uncertain times.

“This Labour Day is special for us because it reminds us that companies are not built by systems alone, but by people. Our workers continued to show up with trust, discipline, and enthusiasm even during uncertain times. Many of them are away from their families, yet they continue to contribute to Danube and to the UAE’s growth. Today, we simply want to say thank you.”

Steady growth, step by step

Among those honoured in Abu Dhabi was Menaka Ravinada, admin assistant at Al Baraka Holding. Originally from Sri Lanka, he arrived in the UAE in 2018 as a data entry operator. Over the years, he steadily progressed into his current role, handling staff coordination, timesheets and visa processing.

“I feel proud to receive this recognition. It means a lot to me and to my family back home,” he said.

He added that working in a multicultural environment helped him grow. “In the UAE, you work with people from many nationalities. You learn how to communicate and work as a team. It is a supportive place to grow.”

Life built over years

For Abdul Lathif, camp boss with Lulu Group, the UAE has been home for more than 15 years. He began in customer service and security roles before moving into his current position, where he oversees staff accommodation and worker welfare.

“If there is any issue, we act immediately,” he said. “Taking care of people is what keeps me going.”

Hope, trust, and a better future

Across stories, from warehouse floors in Dubai to worker accommodations in Abu Dhabi, one message stood out. Even during a period of uncertainty, workers said they chose to keep moving forward.

Many spoke of trust, stability and hope, not just for themselves, but for their families and the future they are building.