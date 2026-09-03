Two-term FNC member Saeed Rashid Al Abdi passes away in UAE; funeral prayer on Thursday

Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Abdi Al Nuaimi, a member of the Federal National Council, passed away on September 2, 2026. Arabic media reports say that the member of the council died of a sudden heart attack on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer has been set for 8am on Thursday morning at Mohammed bin Zayed Mosque, Al Hayl, in Ras Al Khaimah, according to Janaza UAE.

He was a two-term FNC member from Ras Al Khaimah and chairman of the council’s Finance, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee. Al Nuaimi also held a bachelor’s degree in Media and English Language from UAE University and a master’s in Media.

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His parliamentary work has focused on federal finances, pensions, consumer protection, investment, economic legislation and trade.

He has also represented the UAE in parliamentary engagements abroad, including with lawmakers from Latin America, Bolivia, New Zealand and Serbia.

In June 2026, he participated in the Marrakesh Parliamentary Economic Forum, where he addressed challenges to economic integration and free trade, and joined an FNC delegation to Serbia later that month.