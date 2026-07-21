UAE rutab season begins as date farmers blend traditional methods, modern tech

After pouring in months and months of effort into their farms, UAE farmers are now preparing to harvest, sort and preserve dates as the rutab season gets underway.

At his family farm in Qidfa in Fujairah, farmer Rashid Mohammed Al Atar is witnessing a season where traditional practices are increasingly being combined with modern technology to improve quality, extend shelf life and preserve the UAE’s date-growing heritage.

The season of rutab typically begins in June, when the first semi-ripe dates start appearing in markets, and reaches its peak during July and August as more varieties are harvested across the country. The exact timing varies depending on the date variety, weather conditions and farming practices.

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Months of preparation before the first rutab harvest

Al Atar said preparations for the harvest begin long before the first rutab appears on palm trees.

“The journey of a date begins with the flowering season, when pollen from male palm trees is transferred to female trees through hand pollination. This is followed by months of care, including pruning palm fronds, thinning fruit clusters and cleaning the trees to ensure healthy growth,” he said.

He explained that farmers must carefully monitor the palms throughout the year, as each stage of growth requires different attention, from irrigation and fertilisation to protecting the trees from pests and weather conditions.

UAE varieties bring different flavours and uses

According to Al Atar, Qidfa is home to a wide range of traditional and newer date varieties. Older local varieties include Sallani, Ghal and Daghmah, while traditional varieties such as Ashhal, Kash and Hameed continue to be cultivated.

Meanwhile, varieties including Barhi, known for its bright yellow colour and soft texture, and Ikhlas, valued for its rich caramel flavour and tender consistency, have become among the most recognised types.

He explained that not all dates are harvested for the same purpose. Some varieties, including Sallani and Ghal, are prized for being eaten fresh as rutab because they spoil quickly and are difficult to process into dried dates. Others, such as Barhi, are naturally sweeter, while some varieties are mainly used to produce date syrup as the fruit ripens.

From bisr to rutab: The journey of a date

Harvesting begins once the fruit moves from the bisr stage, the early ripening phase when dates are still firm with yellow or red skin, into the soft, fully ripe rutab stage.

Early in the season, farmers pick small quantities as the fruit ripens gradually before moving to larger harvests during the peak season.

Humidity remains one of the biggest challenges for growers, Al Atar said, as excessive moisture can reduce date quality. By contrast, the hot, dry climate of the Gulf plays a key role in helping the fruit ripen and develop its characteristic sweetness.

Maintaining quality requires several rounds of careful sorting, from the moment dates are picked through drying, packaging and final distribution, he added.

Traditional drying meets modern preservation

In the past, farmers prepared traditional drying areas known as Al-Mastah, open-air spaces where dates were spread under the sun to dry naturally. These areas were traditionally made from palm fronds woven together by hand.

“Today, many farms use plastic packaging, sealing machines and modern drying rooms made of polycarbonate, where controlled heat and ventilation help dry dates quickly while protecting them from dust and insects,” he said.

Alongside traditional methods, Al Atar’s family has also introduced modern preservation techniques.

In recent years, they have successfully adopted deep-freezing technology to preserve selected varieties such as Barhi and Khenaizi, helping extend shelf life while maintaining quality and increasing the value of the harvest.

A productive season for UAE farmers

Al Atar said this year’s rutab season has been particularly productive, attributing the abundant crop to the heavy rainfall the region received over the past two years, which contributed to stronger palm growth and higher fruit yields.

Some trees have produced so heavily that the family has had to thin the fruit to maintain quality, he said. While farmers across the UAE follow similar care cycles, each region has its own varieties and challenges.

Farmers across the UAE preserve generations-old tradition

Saeed Khalfan Salem Al Mazrouei, a farmer from Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah, said the work begins as early as February and March with the start of the flowering season.

“From the beginning of the season, we focus on selecting the best offshoots, pollinating the palms and caring for the trees until harvest. This includes thinning the fruits and bunches, continuous monitoring and ensuring the palm receives the care it needs to produce a good crop,” he said.

He explained that farmers must maintain the palm tree throughout the year through proper fertilisation, soil care and irrigation, as every stage of growth requires different attention.

“The appearance of rutab differs depending on the type of palm. Some varieties produce fruit early in the season, while others appear in the middle or towards the end. Each stage, from flowering to ripening, requires monitoring because weather conditions and pests can affect the final harvest,” he said.

Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s palm sector includes more than 40 million trees, with farmers cultivating a wide range of varieties that differ in taste, colour and sugar levels.

Among the well-known varieties grown in the UAE are Ikhlas, Barhi, Khenaizi, Medjool, Naghal and Khodri, alongside newer varieties such as Ambera and Helwa Dubai.

“Each variety has its own characteristics. Some are known for their sweetness, others for their texture or colour. They also ripen at different times, with varieties such as Naghal appearing early in the season, while Khalas and Sheeshi come later, followed by varieties such as Hilali and Khassab,” he said.

Farmers also face challenges throughout the season, including changing weather conditions and pests such as date mites, red palm weevils, and insects that affect the fruit and trees.

“Protecting the palm requires constant care and monitoring. Farmers have to identify problems early and continue maintaining the trees to preserve the quality of the harvest,” he said.

For Al Mazrouei, the rutab season is also about preserving a tradition passed down through generations.

“The season means a lot to farmers because it reflects the result of patience and care throughout the year. It is also about teaching younger generations how to plant, care for and protect the palm tree, and preserving this heritage,” he said.