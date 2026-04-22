'I am shocked': Russian wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free draw

A Russian national has been named the latest winner of the $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, announced on Tuesday, April 22. Victor Vasilev, with ticket number 3286, became the 541st Millennium Millionaire winner overall, and only the second Russian to ever win the promotion.

Vasilev has been buying tickets online for several years, hoping that one day his luck would finally turn. At 49, that moment arrived with a phone call from Dubai Duty Free that left him stunned. "I am simply shocked," he said. "Of course, I always hoped, but actually hearing the news is incredibly thrilling. I can’t wait to fly to Dubai now."

Dominic Raj Mechiel Samy, a Malaysian, won a Mercedes‑Benz S500 (Metallic Paint Obsidian) with ticket number 599 in Finest Surprise Series 1952. He was unavailable for immediate comment and is expected to be pleasantly surprised when he receives the news.

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But the most remarkable moment of the day belonged to Fathollah Nasrollah, a 55‑year‑old Iranian national based in Abu Dhabi, who celebrated his fourth win in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion.

Nasrollah won a Ducati Panigale V2S (Red) motorbike with ticket number 1001 in Finest Surprise Series 663, which he purchased online on March 15. Impressively, this is his second Ducati Panigale V2S win, having taken home the same model earlier this year in January.

His winning streak also includes a BMW 650i Gran Coupe in 2016 and a BMW F 750 GS motorbike in 2021.

Still amazed by his continued luck, Nasrollah said, “It’s simply unbelievable that I’ve won again. Buying a Dubai Duty Free ticket has become a habit for me, and I never miss a Finest Surprise series. When I won for the third time in January, people kept asking about my luck, but I truly believe it’s a mix of perseverance and good fortune.”