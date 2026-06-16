Dubai-based Russian real estate broker wins $1 million after three attempts

A Dubai-based Russian expat won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw held at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport on Tuesday.

Vitalli Gamaiunov, 37, won the prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 546 with ticket number 2511, purchased on May 21 at Concourse B. He has lived in Dubai for four years and works as a real estate agent.

“Winning $1 million with only my third Dubai Duty Free ticket is truly unbelievable. This is wonderful news for me and my family and I am still trying to take it all in,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Gamaiunov is the third Russian national to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999. Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation ceremony took place for the winner of the Millennium Millionaire Series 545.

Indian national Gaurav Madaan, based in Dubai, was declared the winner of Millennium Millionaire Series 545 with ticket number 2916. He received his ceremonial cheque from Ramesh Cidambi along with other executive members.

"Winning the Millennium Millionaire promotion is an incredible feeling and a moment I will always cherish. As a regular participant, I always believed that one day luck could be on my side, and I’m delighted that day has finally arrived,” he said. “My message to everyone is to keep trying - you never know when your day will come, but when it does, it will be truly rewarding. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

The accompanying Finest Surprise draw produced two additional winners, both Indian nationals based in the UAE.

Amit Sarkar, a 34-year-old IT professional in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob FXBB (Blue) with ticket number 0537 in Series 668. He purchased the ticket online on May 28 and has been participating in the promotion for around a year.

“I’m thrilled to have won this amazing Harley-Davidson motorbike,” he said.

In another win, Ali Melethil, an Indian resident in the UAE, won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorbike with ticket number 0774 in Series 669. He had purchased the ticket at Terminal 2 on June 5. He was unavailable for comment.

The draws are part of ongoing promotions by Dubai Duty Free, which regularly awards cash and luxury vehicle prizes to participants at Dubai International Airport.