'In memory of brother': Russia honours fallen Tejas pilot with missing man formation

When the Tejas aircraft, piloted by Indian Air Force Wing Commander Namansh Syal, crashed at the Dubai Airshow on November 21, the aviation world was left in shock and grief.

Videos captured the moment the Tejas aircraft lost altitude and plunged to the ground, erupting in a fireball, bringing the airshow to an abrupt halt and temporarily suspending scheduled aerial displays. Fellow aviators, waiting in queue to take to the skies, were stunned, grappling with the sudden loss of a comrade.

The US Air Force demonstration team was preparing for their own routine as Tejas came down. Witnessing the tragic accident, they chose to cancel their performance. Taylor 'FEMA' Hiester, a US F-16 demo pilot, shared on social media: “...our team, alongside a few others, made the decision to cancel our final performance out of respect for the pilot, his colleagues, and his family.”

While the US team honoured the pilot by stepping back, the Russian aerobatic team took to the skies, paying their tribute through an aerial display for 'brother who didn't return'. Scroll down to watch the video below.

In a video uploaded on Russian social media website VK, the Russian Knights can be seen performing complex manoeuvres in the sky. Some Indian media outlets have reported that they performed the 'Missing Man' manoeuvre to honour Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

The Russian Knights called the Tejas crash "impossible to describe", adding that their aerial display on the aviation show's last day was in "memory of the brothers who did not return from the last flight".

"Aviation is a kind of sport where there is always room for a fatal coincidence of circumstances. It is difficult to describe the atmosphere at the airfield after today’s catastrophe. While emergency services acted with the utmost diligence and professionalism according to their protocols, the leadership analysed objective control data, drew conclusions, and made difficult decisions.

As a result of these discussions, it was decided to continue the flight program. In addition to our friends from Fursan Al Emarat, who, as hosts of the airshow, were supposed to close it, the Russian Knights also reported readiness to perform.

First, we are servicemen and understand that tasks set by the Government, if completed halfway, are tasks left undone. Second, we could not leave our Arab counterparts alone in such difficult circumstances. Third, ending such a grand event as the Dubai Airshow on a mournful note is simply inappropriate on a human level.

In memory of the brothers who did not return from their last flight, and in the name of peace throughout our vast and diverse world, our aerobatic team performed the programme for the final day of Dubai Airshow 2025.

What is a 'Missing Man' manoeuvre

The “Missing Man” manoeuvre is an aerial formation performed by military or aerobatic teams to honour fallen pilots or service members. It is most commonly seen at memorials, funerals, or commemorative events. It is considered one of the most solemn and emotional traditions in aviation.

Here's how 'Missing Man' manoeuvre works:

The formation usually consists of four aircraft flying in a “V” or echelon formation.

At a designated point, one aircraft abruptly pulls up and away from the group, leaving an empty space in the formation.

This dramatic break represents the “missing man” — the pilot who has fallen — and serves as a visual tribute of respect and remembrance.