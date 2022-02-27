UAE rejects military solution to Russia-Ukraine crisis, says Dr Gargash

Dr Anwar Gargash said the UAE's position is firm on the basic principles of the United Nations, international law and state sovereignty

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 1:06 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 2:04 PM

The Russia-Ukraine crisis “threatens the foundations of the international community and increases instability”, a top UAE official has said.

“The world is facing a difficult test and severe polarisation imposed by the Ukrainian crisis … From our experience in a region filled with crises, we believe that political solutions and creating balances that enhance security and stability are the best way to confront crises and control their effects,” tweeted Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, on Sunday.

He said the UAE's position is firm on the basic principles of the United Nations, international law, state sovereignty and its rejection of military solutions.

“We believe that alignment and positioning will only lead to more violence. On the Ukrainian crisis, our priorities are to encourage all parties to adopt diplomacy and negotiate to find a political settlement that will end this crisis,” he said.

The UAE had earlier called for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, the country stressed that the “serious developments in Ukraine” undermine regional and international peace and security, and called for immediate de-escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed “particular alarm” at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine, as well as for the region, and for the international community.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, had said: "Being from the Middle East, we are intimately aware of the critical importance of a stable regional security environment, and of de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue. Similarly, we understand from experience the need for inclusive and consultative processes."

Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south after a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere.

Following its gains on the ground, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Ukraine’s president suggested other locations, saying his country was unwilling to meet in Belarus because it served as a staging ground for the attacks.

As Russia pushes ahead with its offensive, the West is working to equip the outnumbered Ukrainian forces with weapons and ammunition while punishing Russia with far-reaching sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

