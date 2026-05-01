Running in kandura: UAE resident sets Guinness World Record at London Marathon

Running a marathon is hard enough and doing it in a kandura feels learning to move all over again. “You can’t open your legs naturally,” said UAE resident Sedique Ahamed, who has set a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon. “After 25km, every step needed attention.”

For the 35-year-old runner, the 42.2km race was less about speed and more about control. While the kandura felt manageable in the opening kilometres, the challenge quickly shifted. “The kandura actually felt okay in the first 5–10 km. I even thought, ‘this might be manageable.’ But after 15 km, I started to feel the difference,” said the Indian expat. “It’s not about weight; it’s about movement. Your legs don’t open naturally.”

By the halfway mark, he had to consciously adjust every step. His natural stride gave way to shorter, more frequent steps, while his arms stayed close to his body to avoid disrupting the garment. “I shortened my stride and increased cadence. It became very controlled running instead of natural running.”

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The real test came after the 30km mark — a point many marathon runners describe as the hardest stretch even under normal conditions. “That’s when everything hits — fatigue, heat, and restriction. My legs wanted to open up, but they couldn’t,” he said. “I remember focusing only on the next 100 metres. That’s how I kept going.”

Heat also played a role, with airflow inside the kandura making temperature regulation more difficult. There was also a constant need to stay alert in crowded sections of the race. “There was always that small awareness about tripping. Not fear, but control. I kept telling myself: stay calm, don’t rush.”

Despite the physical strain, the atmosphere along the course provided moments of relief. Spectators and fellow runners reacted with curiosity and encouragement. “People were shouting ‘Habibi!’ which made me smile,” he recalled. “Some runners came next to me asking, ‘Are you really doing the full marathon like this?’”

One interaction stood out. “A British runner told me he had worked in UAE eight years ago and said he missed it. That moment really touched me - it showed how UAE connects people globally.” Crossing the finish line, however, was far from triumphant in the moment. “To be honest, when I crossed the finish line, I didn’t feel like a record holder. I just felt completely empty. My legs were gone. I stood there just trying to breathe.”

Only later, when Guinness officials confirmed the record, did the significance begin to sink in. “It slowly hit me; this is real. And that feeling was different… not just for me, but for what it represents.”

The kandura challenge marks the latest in a series of unconventional marathon efforts. The runner had previously completed the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon in a full business suit, as well as running in industrial coveralls — each outfit presenting a different type of difficulty.

“The suit is heavier and hotter, but you can move freely. Kandura is lighter, but it restricts movement. Over long distance, that restriction is harder,” he said, adding that the kandura proved to be the toughest in the final 10km.

Preparation for the race was equally deliberate. He trained in a kandura in the lead-up to the event — but chose to do so quietly. “I trained in kandura, but I did it mostly at night or early morning. I didn’t want people to see it or comment before the Guinness attempt,” he noted.

There was even a point where he considered skipping the race altogether due to uncertainty at the time. But a shift in mindset pushed him forward.

“I almost didn’t run London Marathon. But when UAE started the ‘Proud of UAE’ campaign and organised the national run in Abu Dhabi, something changed. I felt this is the right time to do something meaningful.”

That sense of purpose became crucial during the most difficult moments of the race. “There was a moment around 32–33 km where I felt my pace dropping. That’s when the mental side came in. I reminded myself why I started — not just for time, but for UAE. That pushed me forward.”

He completed the marathon in 3:19:20 wearing the kandura, compared to a personal best of 3:00:33 set at the Tokyo Marathon, underlining that this effort was not about chasing a faster time.

For the runner, the achievement carries a deeper personal meaning. His connection to the UAE spans decades through his family. “My father worked in UAE for almost 40 years. My family is based here. Whatever we have today is because of this country,” he said. “So, this run was not just a challenge — it was something from the heart.”

He also hopes the record opens the door for others. “For me, this is not just about breaking something - it’s about creating something. I created a Guinness World Record title for running a marathon in UAE kandura. Now anyone can try to break it.”

Beyond records, his message remains consistent across all his challenges. “Every outfit I run in carries a message. No matter what your life is, health should be a priority. We can’t say we don’t have time, it’s about what we choose,” he concluded. “At the end, this is not just about running. It’s about identity, discipline, and purpose.”