Run or cycle on Sheikh Zayed Road: Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Ride will take place on November 6, offering families and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in the unique experience

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 2:32 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 3:03 PM

Dubai is all set to switch on the active mode from October 29 to November 27 as its flagship fitness challenge returns. The event will see a packed calendar of free fitness events and classes, including the much-anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

Registration is now open for the sixth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai’s residents and visitors can sign up at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com, to be part of one of the world's largest citywide fitness movements and commit to 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days.

The Dubai Ride will take place on November 6, offering families and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in the unique experience of riding past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on the Sheikh Zayed Road. The busy highway will serve as a track for the Dubai Run on November 20, offering families, aspiring runners and professionals the chance to join the world’s largest free fun run. Last year’s edition saw record numbers of participation in these two events, with 33,000 cyclists, and 146,000 runners.

This year will see the biggest line-up to date, with a month of inclusive fitness activities across two fitness villages, 15 community fitness hubs, a host of sporting events and thousands of free classes.

Fitness zones

Sports activities such as football, tennis, padel tennis and cricket will take centre stage at the two fitness villages: Kite Beach and Last Exit Al Khawaneej. Twenty sports and fitness zones will offer everything from HIIT training and yoga to cycling and water sports. Fifteen fitness hubs with instructors will be stationed across the city, offering residential communities access to classes that will support their commitment to their 30X30 goals. More than 50 sporting events will also take place during the month, including the World Padel Championships Dubai 2022, the final of the Legends Team Cup (Tennis), DP World Tour Championship (Golf), Under Armour Turf Games and Dubai Sail Grand Prix.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Each year, under the aspirational vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Dubai Fitness Challenge motivates residents and visitors to embrace a more active lifestyle and commit to a fitter future. DFC has become one of the largest city-wide fitness events regionally, and its recurring success demonstrates the commitment of our communities to making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. This year’s edition will see a more diverse and inclusive range of fitness activities and events than ever before, with a particular focus on encouraging participants to get outdoors and to complete their 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.”

Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said the challenge strives to ensure that everyone in the city has access to the best and “most exciting” fitness events and activities, while challenging themselves to reach new goals and embrace a more active lifestyle.

“The DFC has developed into a world-class sporting event and has become a highly anticipated event on Dubai’s calendar. Last year, the Challenge saw more than 1.65 million residents and visitors engage and take part in thousands of fitness events and activities in Dubai.

