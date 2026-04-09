Dubai Ruler calls on residents to raise UAE flag: How to hoist it, actions to avoid

Following a recent call by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urging citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag across homes, institutions, and buildings, many are preparing to hoist the nation’s flag.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the flag is a “symbol of strength and pride” and a banner of national unity, noting that the UAE emerged from recent crises even more united and cohesive.

As residents respond to this patriotic call, it is crucial to understand the etiquette and protocols established by the UAE government to ensure the flag is treated with the utmost dignity and respect.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

If you are planning to raise the flag at your residence or building, there are strict guidelines and legal requirements you must follow.

When displaying the UAE flag, certain standards must be met to maintain its pristine condition and respectful presentation.

1. Keep it clean and ironed: The flag must always be clean, ironed, and in good condition.

2. Inspect before raising: Check the flag carefully each time before raising it to ensure it is not damaged, faded, or torn.

3. Proper positioning: When hanging the flag vertically or at an angle from a balcony or window, the red part of the flag should be at the top, and the other three sections (green, white, and black) should be positioned at the bottom. From the perspective of a viewer facing the flag, the black colour must be on the left side.

4. Clearance from the ground: The flag must never touch the ground or water. It should be at least 20 to 25 centimetres away from the base of the flagpole.

5. Free movement: Ensure the flag does not come into contact with any other objects while flying, such as shrubs, trees, pipes, or walls, as friction can cause gradual damage and fraying.

6. Proper folding: After raising the flag for an occasion, it must be properly folded and stored in a flag case so that no part of it touches the ground.

Actions to avoid

The UAE has strict laws protecting the national flag from misuse or disrespect. Violating these rules can lead to severe legal consequences.

1. Do not insult or damage the flag: It is strictly prohibited to drop, destroy, tear, or improperly lower the flag. Any act expressing contempt or disrespect is a serious offense. Under Article 3 of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2019, insulting the country’s flag is a crime punishable by imprisonment for up to 25 years and a fine of Dh500,000.

2. No additions or logos: Do not place any emblem, logo, or decorated edges on the flag. The only exception is the Presidential Flag, which features the country’s emblem in the middle of the white space and is reserved exclusively for the President.

3. Do not use as a cover or decoration: The flag must not be used to cover any item, including buildings, vehicles, statues, or furniture. It should not be used for decoration, costumes, or printed on disposable materials like napkins or boxes.

4. No commercial use: The flag cannot be used for commercial purposes, as a trademark, or in advertising and publicity.

5. Do not alter proportions: The proportions, size, shape, and colours of the flag must not be changed to fit specific uses or objects.

6. Do not use on edibles: It is prohibited to use the flag on any edibles, such as sweets or cakes of any form or size.

Flag specifications and materials

For those purchasing or printing a flag, the UAE Government Visual Identity Guidelines specify that the flag must be produced with durable and robust cloth resistant to extreme weather conditions. Approved materials for official application include polyester or heavy polyamide threads (100 per cent Nylon), while the use of silk should be avoided. The fabric should have a matte finish, neither shiny nor reflective.

Disposal of damaged flags

If a flag becomes torn, damaged, or discoloured, it must be replaced immediately. The damaged flag should be lowered slowly, folded, and either stored in an appropriate place or destroyed by cutting it into pieces so it no longer resembles the national flag. It should not be burned, in order to preserve the environment.

By adhering to these rules, citizens and residents can proudly display the UAE flag, following Sheikh Mohammed’s call for unity while showing the deep respect the nation’s symbol deserves.