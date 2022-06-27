Ruler of Sharjah honours Jordan’s 7Hills for social development

The organisation won the SIARA award worth Dh500,000 for its role in fulfilling the needs of refugees

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 10:19 PM

Jordan’s 7Hills, winner of the 6th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA), has been honoured by His Highness Dr.Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at the House of Wisdom.

The event was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, Ayman Gharaibeh, Regional Director for MENA at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and Mohammed Zakaria, Founder of 7Hills for Social Development.

Creative empowerment programs

The 2022 edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) was awarded to Jordan’s 7Hills for Social Development in recognition of its pioneering role in facilitating the integration of young refugees, and fulfilling the emotional and psychological needs of refugees and displaced peoples, which are just as important as their requirements in food, health, and shelter.

7Hills has succeeded in implementing several creative projects and informal edutainment programmes to enrich beneficiaries including varied age groups of children, youth and parents. In addition, with its innovative strategy of transforming unused public spaces into safe creative places, 7 Hills provides a window for young people to develop and hone their creative abilities.

Valued at Dh500,000, the SIARA prize money is a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the individual and organisational donations made to the foundation.

Humanitarian organization that transcends traditional charity

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said,“Today, we are honouring a creative humanitarian organization that transcends the limits of a traditional charitable approach in its efforts to touch the souls and conscience of refugees and less fortunate people and, in doing so, supports the desire of communities to foster their integration and drive social change. Honouring 7Hills is a testament to SIARA’s mandate which is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson and Royal Patron of TBHF.”

“A creative, community-based approach is vital to elevate the lives of refugees, and by honouring humanitarian organizations that adopt non-traditional strategies, TBHF aims to assist them in fulfilling the financial, emotional, and intellectual needs of refugees. Neglecting their emotional needs will drive refugees into isolation and ignores their fundamental desire to engage with and form bonds with host communities. To love their lives, refugees must be able to live a life they love so that they can bestow it with the most beautiful and creative things,” she added.

“This is precisely what 7Hills realized when it was established by a group of young people. The non-profit understood that food, education, health, and shelter are just one aspect of the needs of refugees and so, it decided to prioritize and fulfil their creative and psychological needs to enhance their mental and emotional capabilities. One of the leading creative initiatives of 7Hills is the transformation of an unused public place into a social space for engagement, learning and integration, which has helped bring young refugees from different countries together and boosted their self-confidence, creativity, and hope,” she noted.

Regional and international platform

Ayman Gharaibeh, Regional Director of UNHCR’s MENA Bureau, stressed that SIARA is a regional and international platform that highlights outstanding humanitarian efforts undertaken by organizations around the world. It also provides a unique opportunity to shine light on the lives of refugees and the displaced – their plight, the challenges they face, as well as their determination and hope for a better future.

He said, “Our partnership with Her Highness and TBHF has crossed the 10-year mark, during which the contributions of Her Highness and the Foundation have played an effective role in alleviating the plight of refugees and the displaced in many areas.”

He continued, “The world is witnessing an unprecedented increase in the number of people forced to flee their homes, which has surpassed 100 million as of May 2022. This is an important indicator of the human tragedy exacerbating over the years. We are saddened when we remember that UNHCR was established in 1951 with a 3-year mandate – as the world thought that the displacement problems would end in a short period. However, UNHCR still exists today and spares no effort to help refugees and the displaced. According to 2021 statistics, the MENA region is home to nearly 17 million refugees, which constitutes 17 per cent of the worldwide figures.”

Ayman Gharaibeh added,“In light of the unprecedented increase in numbers, we must unite our efforts and devise sustainable solutions to ensure a decent living in a safe environment for refugees. Today, we come together to honour 7Hills for its role in refugee integration and empowering them through the creative arts. The efforts of 7Hills are not limited to developing the skills of children and youth in Jordan but also contribute to promoting the values of harmony and coexistence between refugees and the host community. This is a unique way of breaking cultural, racial and societal barriers that hinder living in peace and harmony.”

ALSO READ: