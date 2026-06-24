Rubio discusses US-Iran deal with Sheikh Mohamed, vows 'commitment' to UAE security

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the US-Iran deal with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday, and renewed Washington's commitment to the country's security on the first leg of a tour of the Gulf, AFP reported.

"They discussed President Trump's memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region," said his spokesperson Tommy Pigott, adding that Rubio "reaffirmed the US commitment to the security of the Emirates".

Rubio held talks with top UAE officials on Wednesday, according to Reuters, seeking to reassure Gulf allies who view a proposed Iran peace deal as too generous to a state that attacked them in the war.

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He held a working lunch with Sheikh Mohammed and other senior figures, including National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Among the countries Rubio is visiting are the UAE and Kuwait. Both nations host strategic US military bases, and both were hit by an onslaught of Iranian missiles, resulting in civilian deaths.