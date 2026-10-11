RTA wins first Dubai-it award in government sector, Sheikh Hamdan announces

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Dubai-it award in the government institution category, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Sunday.

According to Sheikh Hamdan, RTA was chosen for its outstanding performance in projects undertaken to develop the transport system in the city and serve its residents.

In announcing the award recipient, the Crown Prince talked about the meaning of 'Dubai-it', saying that it represents "an exceptional achievement, in record time, and with high quality." He said that RTA embodies this approach in both its largest projects and finest details.

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RTA's accomplishments

RTA has undertaken some of the most ambitious transport projects in the world, and executed them with a high rate of efficiency. According to Sheikh Hamdan, major road, bridge and tunnel projects in Dubai have been achieved at double the global rate of speed and efficiency — all while maintaining a high quality.

He added that the Dubai Metro schedule accuracy has reached 99.7 per cent, pointing out the continuous expansion of the network.

Dubai is among the first global cities to embrace autonomous transport to its current extent, with RTA developing driverless vehicle transport systems for passengers to reach their destinations safely, quickly and comfortably. The city now also has more bicycle paths than ever, in line with the authorities' goals to make Dubai more pedestrian-friendly.

"This is how we want our institutions to be: ahead of the city's needs, respecting people's time, and embodying Dubai's speed and quality in work," said Sheikh Hamdan.

Dubai-it Award

The award was announced earlier this year recognise individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. The fields covered are: government, real estate, economy, business, technology, health, sports, education, society and services. Each field has three main categories: