Dh400 fine: Dubai drivers warned against excessive honking on roads

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with Dubai Police, has called on motorists to use vehicle horns responsibly, stressing that improper use contributes to noise pollution and disrupts public comfort across the emirate.

Authorities reiterated that the vehicle horn is a safety tool and should only be used in specific situations, such as warning road users of potential danger, alerting drivers who may not notice another vehicle, or in emergency situations inside the vehicle.

Officials warned that unnecessary or excessive honking not only disturbs residents and road users but also undermines traffic discipline, particularly in sensitive areas such as residential communities and near schools and hospitals.

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In a previous post on X, Dubai Police warned that motorists found using vehicle horns inappropriately may face a Dh400 fine and four black points, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and promote responsible driving behaviour.

The RTA also highlighted the traffic regulation governing the correct use of vehicle horns, limiting their use strictly to safety-related situations.

According to the authority, the correct use of a vehicle horn includes warning drivers or pedestrians of potential danger, alerting motorists who may not notice another vehicle, and responding to emergencies inside the vehicle.

The authority stressed that any use outside these conditions is considered improper and contributes to unnecessary road noise pollution.

It added that the awareness campaign forms part of broader efforts to improve road discipline and ensure a safer, more respectful driving environment across Dubai.