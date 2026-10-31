RTA warns of traffic delays on several roads during Dubai Ride on Sunday

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists of traffic delays on several roads on Sunday, November 1, as Dubai Ride 2026 returns to the city.

The authority has advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance, with disruptions expected between 3am and 9.30am.

Sheikh Zayed Road will be transformed into a cycling track as the event returns for the opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

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The RTA said temporary closures will affect several key roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre Junction and Al Safa Bridge, and Lower Financial Centre Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. One direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will also be closed.

Motorists can use alternative routes, including Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.

The map below highlights the roads affected by the closures.

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The free event will feature two routes: a 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road for more experienced cyclists, and a 4km Downtown Family Route for children, families and beginners.

All participants must have a bib number to take part, as riders without one will not be allowed on the routes.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6am, with cycling routes opening at 6.15am. All riders are expected to start by 7.30am, while the routes will close at 8am.

Organisers have advised participants to arrive between 4am and 6am, particularly those driving to a designated start gate. With road closures in place early in the morning, late arrivals risk missing the event.