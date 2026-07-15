RTA fixes dirty Dubai Metro signboard in 24 hours; expat honoured after viral video

Among millions of people passing by a dirty signboard on one of Dubai's busiest roads, it took just one resident to make a change. It was on June 2 that Tanweer Ahmed — an Indian expat — spotted the Metro station signage, and decided to not look away.

During his daily commute from his home in Abu Hail to his office in Al Quoz, the multimedia designer who uses a company bus, saw the World Trade Centre board beaten up by the harsh summer weather and dust.

In a concern for the city's residents who pass through the crucial station in multitudes, the 25-year-old immediately snapped pictures and sent a message to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

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"As a resident, I'd like to bring to your attention that the signboard at World Trade Centre Metro Station appears very dirty and unclear. This may affect visibility for commuters and visitors," wrote the resident who hails from a small town in Kerala — Trikaripur.

To his surprise, it took less than two hours for his phone to pop up with an Instagram notification, with the authority thanking him for his observation.

The next day, as he dozed in and out of his sleep, the shiny board caught his eye, looking brand new and squeaky clean.

"I was shocked. It happened so quickly. I realised the city takes these things very seriously; it made me really proud."

The expat, who has been calling Dubai his home since the past three years, took such an initiative for the first time. And he doesn't plan to stop here in the future.

Netizens erupt in praise

Apart from his corporate job, Tanweer is an aspiring videographer and content creator, who has been slowly growing his online presence. On June 11, he decided to share his admiration for the authorities on social media, with a reel detailing the entire experience.

What he did not expect was for the clip to go viral, garnering over 6.7 million views and 464 thousand likes. The comments were flooded with residents and citizens sharing similar sentiments for the city's quality of life and response time.

"A place where even an ordinary person is valued and respected," wrote one user.

Another netizen narrated an incident of how he worked at a company where most employees finished work by 5pm but the public transport bus used to only come by 5.40pm. Once he emailed RTA with the complaint, the bus started arriving at sharp 5pm.

Recognition for his act

Around five days after the video went viral, Tanweer received a call from the Dubai Civility Committee, who wanted to appreciate his effort.

"I never thought this small message would go this viral and such an incident would happen in my life. I want to thank the authorities for their fast response and this wonderful experience."

Tanweer was awarded a certificate of recognition for his act that sparked change by none other than Mohammed Abdullah Al Qarqawi, the executive Director of the Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA.

"We would like to thank you for your comment. We are always proud of our residents who always see the small details and they are in love with the city," said Mohammed Abdullah Al Qarqawi.

The official also gave credit to the RTA's chairman for the authority's quick response time across the city.

"I am so glad to be part of the UAE community," said Tanweer, with a wide smile on his face, as he received the token.

Dubai no stranger to quick change

This is not the first time that authorities have responded to complaints with such agility.

Last year, the RTA fixed a pothole within 11 days of a complaint being lodged in Dubai's Al Nahda area, which the concerned resident cited as "severe and causing potential damage to vehicles".

Meanwhile in 2024, an expat complained about noise from late-night roadworks in Dubai's Serena Community. The RTA took notice of the complaint on X and immediately responded with a resolution.

The authority has also built a direct channel for residents to report any cracked road surfaces, worn-out pedestrian crossing lines, broken signals or traffic lights, or damaged bus shelters to it via WhatsApp (+971 58 800 9090), which directs users to RTA's Mahboub chatbot.

Mabhoub enables users to capture a photo and send it directly via WhatsApp, encouraging residents and visitors to take an active role in the prompt detection of any damages.

Earlier this year, the RTA also deployed a unified communication platform that tracks flooding across the city in real time, with field teams and smart systems working together to ensure drivers are immediately informed of hazardous conditions.

Honouring residents

As they bustle through life, residents are not gone unnoticed by the authorities, who have time and again appreciated them for their efforts in making the city a better place to live in.

In May, a bus driver with RTA was honoured after stopping to help a blind man safely cross the road.

After a video went viral in 2024, the RTA honoured a delivery rider for his swift action and display of civic responsibility as he fixed a dangling traffic light on Al Wasl Street, preventing a potential hazard.

Meanwhile this year, the Dubai Civility Committee honoured delivery riders and residents for their relief efforts during the heavy rains. Among the group was a man who had opened up his private yard to help residents and two riders who assisted with water drainage and ensured road safety.

Another Dubai resident, Maria Barkovskaya, was also honoured for reporting sidewalk damage via the DubaiNow app, leading to immediate repair during the unstable weather.

Praising residents' spirit, public personalities and officials have applauded expats for their unified stance during regional tensions, with the UAE President also saying that "everyone is Emirati through their love for UAE".