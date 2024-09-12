Dubai Police, RTA launch joint patrol units for monitoring heavy vehicles on six key roads

Video: How Sheikh Mohammed endured 'prison-like' military training before becoming Ruler of Dubai
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have launched joint patrol units for monitoring of heavy vehicles and enforce their technical compliance.
These patrol units will cover six major roads: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Maktoum Airport Road, and Dubai-Al Ain Road.
Heavy vehicles will also be fined if any violations that compromise the safety of vehicles, roads, or road users are detected on their part.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said: “The launch of joint patrol units for heavy vehicles monitoring and enforcing heavy vehicle compliance on Dubai’s key roads is part of the ongoing cooperation between Dubai Police and RTA to implement the 5-Year Executive Plan for the Traffic Safety Strategy."
He added that the patrol units will ensure compliance with traffic laws, and guarantee proper mechanical maintenance of heavy vehicles, which is crucial for preventing serious accidents and managing truck movements safely.”
Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA, stated, “RTA and Dubai Police are working together to monitor heavy vehicles on highways, ensuring their compliance with technical and safety standards. Should any violations be detected that compromise the safety of vehicles, roads, or road users, fines will be issued by police officers. Inspections will focus on various aspects, including tyre safety, availability of safety equipment, lighting efficiency, overloading, protruding cargo, and driving without a valid licence or permit.”
Al Banna further said, “We aim to strengthen enforcement against heavy vehicle violations, promote traffic safety, and work towards our 'Zero Fatalities' vision, positioning Dubai as a global leader in road safety. Remarkably, traffic-related fatalities have decreased by 93% between 2007 and 2023.”
He added, “These Joint Patrol Units support joint efforts with Dubai Police to enhance traffic safety, reduce truck-related incidents, and increase traffic awareness among truck drivers. Our ultimate objective is to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all road users in Dubai, whether in public or individual transport.”
Major General Al Ghaithi also urged heavy vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic laws, follow speed limits, maintain safe distances, conduct regular vehicle inspections, take necessary breaks on long journeys, avoid distractions, and ensure tyre safety.
Notably, RTA has recently completed 10 truck rest stops out of 16 planned, developed in partnership with ADNOC. These rest stops are located across six strategic sites frequently used by trucks: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road.
Each rest stop spans between 5,000 and 10,000 square metres, accommodating 30 to 45 trucks or heavy vehicles. The rest stops are equipped with facilities such as prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, and rest areas for drivers.
