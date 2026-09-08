Dubai RTA offers 50% discount on driver licensing services for Sanad card holders

To help People of Determination (POD) in the UAE navigate their day to day lives more easily, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday a new initiative that offers a 50 per cent discount on driver licensing services.

The big discount is dedicated to those who hold the Sanad Card, which is a smart card issued by Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA) for PODs in the emirate of Dubai. It serves as an identification card and helps holders access special services, facilities and benefits provided by government and private-sector entities. The card is available to eligible Emiratis and residents in Dubai.

In a post on its social media channels, the RTA clarified that holders of the People of Determination Card issued by the UAE Ministry of Family or the Ministry of Community Empowerment can also benefit from the 50% discount.

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The RTA said applications for the discount will be reviewed within three working days before being referred to Dubai Health Authority, ensuring a smooth process .

The driver licensing services that are part of the discount offer include:

Issuing a new driving licence

Renewing a driving licence

Adding a new category to an existing driving licence

Applying for a replacement for a lost or damaged driving licence

How to apply for Sanad Card

People of determination, whether they are citizens, residents or tourists, can apply for the Sanad card through the Community Development Authority's website, application or customer happiness centre.

To apply, they need to register a service request, then the customer will be notified through a text message. The authority will verify that all the documents have been submitted, and if the application is approved, the customer will be notified via email or text message.

If a medical report is submitted as proof of disability, the request will be referred to the Medical Committee of the Dubai Health Authority. If the committee approves the report, the Sanad card will be issued. The customer will be notified in case of rejection.

If a People of Determination card issued by CDA is submitted as proof, then the application will be approved and the Sanad card will be issued.