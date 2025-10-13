Dubai: RTA launches AI project to reduce delivery bike accidents by 50%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is piloting an artificial intelligence driven project that will reduce motorcycle accidents by at least 50 percent. The AI for safe cities campaign will install cameras, face recognition and telematics systems to ensure that riders are qualified, driving safe and are staying with the location limits prescribed for them.

“The cameras will collect data about driver behaviour,” said Saeed AlRamsi, Director at the RTA. “It will detect speeding, harsh braking, reckless turning, driving against traffic and all such violations to map out which areas the drivers need improvement in. It will also ensure that riders are wearing the right uniforms.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Facial recognition systems on the bike will detect when the riders are using their phones or not paying attention to the road. According to Saeed, there will also be a geofencing tag on the motorcycle to ensure that riders do not go outside their delivery radius. “Each delivery rider is only allowed to travel with a certain radius to ensure that they remain safe,” he said. “However sometimes, riders illegally drive long distances. This system would prevent that. The reports will be sent to the fleet manager for review and training.”

The system is currently being tested on 12,000 bikes from various delivery platforms in its pilot stage. “By the second quarter of 2026, we are hoping to roll out the system for all the bikes in the country,” said Saeed. “The number of delivery bikes in the country stands at 65,000. However, that number is increasing fast. Recently, we had one more delivery company that has begun operations in the country. So, this project is really important to ensure that delivery riders drive more carefully, making the roads safer for everyone.”

Saeed added that at a later stage, the system would also be linked to the UAE Pass and the rider’s Emirates ID. “This is to ensure that each rider is driving the bike that he is assigned to,” he said. “Sometimes, we get incidents were riders — some even without a license — driving motorcycles illegally for delivery. This system would ensure that such instances will not happen in future.”