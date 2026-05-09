Dubai's RTA opens new 500m bridge under WTC roundabout, easing traffic flow

Dubai's RTA has opened a new 500-metre bridge under the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, as part of its ongoing efforts to advance road infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of the city's road network.

The bridge is aimed at facilitating outbound traffic from Al Bada’ towards 2nd December Street, with onwards access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mustaqbal Street.

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The project is set to support increasing traffic demand in the area, reflecting the leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s most liveable and accessible cities.

The area is strategically important due to its proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s busiest and most vital transport corridors.

By enhancing links to this major arterial route, the project will improve traffic distribution, ease congestion, and strengthen connectivity across surrounding neighbourhoods.

Stretching around 500 metres, the newly opened bridge complements the three bridges previously delivered as part of the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project.

The single-lane bridge can accommodate up to 1,200 vehicles per hour and cuts travel time from eight minutes to just two minutes for motorists travelling from Al Bada’a towards Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mustaqbal Street.

As part of the works, the signalised junction on 2nd December Street leading towards Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mustaqbal Street will also be converted into a free-flow intersection.

This upgrade is expected to streamline vehicle movement further and improve overall mobility in the surrounding area.

WTC roundabout development project

The World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project includes the construction of six bridges spanning a combined 5,000 metres, designed to facilitate seamless traffic flow in several directions.

In February 2026, the RTA inaugurated a bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Earlier, in December 2025, two additional bridges were opened to serve traffic from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street, continuing to Al Mustaqbal Street.

Together, the two bridges extend 2,000 metres and can handle approximately 6,000 vehicles per hour.