Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in military exercise

Around 60 donors from The Millennium School donate hair to show support for the cause.
UAE20 hours ago
Units from the Royal Saudi Land Forces arrived in the UAE to participate in the “One Destiny/1” exercise with the UAE Land Forces, which will be held for three weeks.
The exercise aims to strengthen joint defence and military cooperation and to exchange military expertise and knowledge between the two sides through the various stages of training.
The exercise also aims to achieve readiness and operational compatibility and integration as well as to consolidate the principles and foundations of coordination and joint action.
The “One Destiny” exercise is part of the joint training plans and programmes of the UAE Land Forces with the Royal Saudi Land Forces.
Around 60 donors from The Millennium School donate hair to show support for the cause.
UAE20 hours ago
Every food parcel contained essential food ingredients enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month.
UAE21 hours ago
New law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
UAE22 hours ago
She is in Glasgow as part of the UAE delegation to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference that ends on November 12
UAE23 hours ago
The first private medical university in the country was founded in 1998
UAE23 hours ago
Over 95.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
UAE1 day ago
Authority urged farm owners to shift toward organic agriculture
UAE1 day ago
Her rare condition was diagnosed, thanks to a Dubai doctor.
UAE1 day ago