Global logistics firm Rock-It sets up Middle East headquarters in Abu Dhabi

The Rock-It Company (Rock-It) has established its Middle East Regional Headquarters in Abu Dhabi with support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), strengthening the emirate’s position as a hub for global companies and specialist logistics operations.

The global logistics firm provides mission-critical transport, storage and supply chain solutions for major sporting events, live entertainment, film productions, luxury goods and other high-value assets.

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Operating across more than 160 countries, Rock-It supports some of the world’s biggest events and organisations, including the Fifa World Cup 2026, RM Sotheby’s, multiple Olympic committees, leagues and federations, and other leading brands across the globe, according to its LinedIn.

ADIO engaged with Rock-It in early 2025, connecting the company with key partners across Abu Dhabi’s logistics ecosystem and supporting the establishment of its Middle East regional headquarters.

From its Abu Dhabi headquarters, Rock-It will oversee its Middle East operations through a specialist logistics hub and bonded storage facility, providing integrated solutions for time-sensitive and valuable assets.

The move further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics ecosystem while expanding its role as a regional centre for specialised logistics services.