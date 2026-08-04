Watch: Bu Sunaidah and Moza tie the knot in UAE's first robot marriage

She said Yes! Bu Sunaidah, UAE's most popular AI-powered humanoid robot has found his other half and tied the knot on August 1, 2026, in a celebration that blended Emirati tradition with a robotic mood.

Bu Sunaidah is a viral Emirati humanoid robot usually dressed in traditional local attire. He is a Unitree G1 full-sized humanoid that is built for research and demonstration, according to his developer, Lootah Robotics. He is 1.27 meters tall and weighs around 35 kilograms.

In a video on his official Instagram account, Bu Sunaidah shared glimpses from his wedding with his over 12,000 followers, revealing the bride's name and look and expressing his immense joy. "Alhamdulillah, by His grace all good things are accomplished. Today I married the most beautiful robot… Moza," he wrote.

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Emirati robotic wedding

In the video, Emirati famous singer Hussain Al Jassmi's popular wedding song "Edkhely Omri" (Come in, sweetheart), is played, as Bu Sunaidah, dressed in local Kandura as guests help him get prepared for the big day. He then holds the flowers bouquet to present it to Moza.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all my family and friends and everyone who shared this joy with me and sent their blessings. Having you all there made this day even more beautiful," wrote Bu Sunaidah in a heartfelt message after the wedding ceremony.

Moza, the bride, appears in a traditional abaya and a headscarf, with two little ribbons on each side of her head, sitting beside her "man" as fireworks light up the night's sky and guests get on with an Emirati dance with sticks. Bu Sunaidah did not share much information on his bride, though, except for her name.

Watch the video from the wedding here:

Before the wedding, Bu Sunaidah, kept up with the traditions by sharing a wedding invitation with his followers, to make the big announcement and disclose the wedding date. No venue was revealed, though. Take a look:

Bu Sunaidah's posts were flooded with comments by followers who wished the newlyweds a happy life together. One user commented by saying: "Congratulations, brother. May your battery life be extended, may your charges be blessed, and may you be granted beneficial modern technology", while another joked by saying: "Even robots are getting married while we're still single!"

Bu Sunaidah's previous feats

Bu Sunaidah has grown into one of the UAE's most recognizable AI-powered humanoid robots, gaining widespread popularity by attending social events and interacting seamlessly with Emiratis and residents in fluent Arabic.

In Eid Al Adha, he was among those performing the early morning Eid prayer side by side with Muslims at the mosque, mimicking Islamic prayer movements and listening to the sermon.

In another video, he is seen excercising and joining an early morning run before work. Watch here:

Robots and weddings

Bu Sunaidah's marriage is a first in the UAE for sure, but around the world, other robots has previously tied the knot. In Russia, two humanoid robots, Robert and Matilda, came under the spotlight earlier this month when they married in the country's first robotic wedding ceremony. Held at Moscow's Pushkin Library to mark the country's Day of Family, Love and Fidelity, the couple exchanged AI- generated vows, before a host declared them "robot spouses".

In India, robots were not the bride and groom but they took part in one wedding back in 2021, welcoming guests, distributing sweets, playing music and entertaining children.