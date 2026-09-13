Riyan delivers historic gold for UAE at Asian U17 Championships

Rising UAE badminton star Riyan Malhan made history by winning the country’s first gold medal in singles at the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2026 in Chengdu, China.

The top seed produced a brilliant exhibition of attacking badminton to beat China’s fourth seed Zhan Shing Yui in straight games, 15–5, 15–9, in the final.

It was a memorable event for the 16-year-old, who also won the boys’ doubles U17 bronze medal with UAE teammate Adam Jeslin.

Riyan was over the moon after winning two medals, especially the historic gold for the UAE in the continental showpiece.

“Of course, I was the No. 1 seed, and I expected myself, to be honest, to win the tournament. It was not a surprise to me that I won,” Riyan told the Khaleej Times over the phone from Chengdu, China.

But it wasn’t smooth sailing for Riyan, who needed to overcome tricky battles to keep his dream alive.

“The journey throughout this tournament has been bumpy. In the first round, I played against China and lost the first set 15-4. Then I came back in the second set, winning from 10-6 down to 15-12,” he said.

“In fact, all my matches up to the quarterfinals went to a third set, where I lost the first set. In the semifinals and final, I won in two straight games, so that was a bit relieving for me.

“It was not an easy tournament for sure, as it was the best of Asia. I think I'm satisfied and proud of myself after this win.”

Riyan, who will be representing the UAE at the Junior World Badminton Championships later this year, then revealed why winning the Asian championships is a landmark moment in his young career.

“That’s why I say that being the best of Asia means being almost the best in the world. Maybe one or two players from Europe could be at this level, but I think Asia is more dominant in this sport,” he said.

And being the top seed at the Asian championships was also a proud moment for Riyan, who is now reaping the fruits of the grassroots development programmes launched by the UAE.

“I think it’s a really good feeling, especially because this has not happened before for a country like the UAE,” he said.

“But now I feel the UAE is coming a long way, especially in this sport. Even in 2024 in Chengdu, at the same place, I got a bronze medal in the Under-15 category, and that was history as well for the UAE.

“Now something is going right for me. I’ve moved into the Under-17 category and I’ve got a medal which is gold. So I think it’s a proud moment for me, my country and everyone supporting me throughout this journey. It’s a really good feeling.”

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Committee for Sports Talent and National Sports Development, also hailed Riyan’s triumph.

“Riyan Malhan’s Asian gold medal, together with the doubles bronze won alongside Adam Jeslin, represents an important achievement for UAE sport and demonstrates that investing in young talent through clear and sustainable pathways can produce athletes capable of competing at the highest continental and international levels,” Sheikh Suhail said in a statement.

“This achievement gives us further confidence in the potential of our young athletes and motivates us to continue supporting them and providing the environment they need to reach elite level and achieve further success for the UAE.”