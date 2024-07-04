E-Paper

Rise in online scams: Dubai prosecutor calls for special court for cybercrime

These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences

Waad Barakat
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 6:17 PM

A senior prosecutor in Dubai has called for the establishment of a special court for cybercrime cases as some judges lack a deep understanding of hacking and digital forensics.

Dr Khalid Ali Al Junaibi, First Chief Prosecutor at Dubai Prosecution, said at a symposium on Thursday that the current judicial system struggles to keep up with the complexities of cybercrime.


"Law and hacking can be a challenging combination, as the judges often do not fully comprehend the technicalities of penetration and digital evidence." He explained that in order to have a security system that meets the authorities' objectives a specialised court must be established.

He proposed the creation of specialised courts with judges who have an expertise in cybersecurity and digital forensics. These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences.

"There are judges who should specialise in these cases, and we need dedicated prosecution offices to handle digital and electronic crimes," Al Junaibi said. "This will allow us to more effectively investigate, prosecute, and adjudicate cybercrime in Dubai."

The prosecutor shared the suggestion at a symposium titled 'Future Crimes and the Role of Cybersecurity in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution' in the presence of Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

The symposium also addressed topics related to artificial intelligence crimes and robotics, deep fakes, and ways to confront them, as well as analysing big data.

As reliance on technology increases in all aspects of life, the risks associated with committing cybercrimes also grow. Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, emphasised the need for close cooperation between all sectors and government institutions, private and academic, to enhance cybersecurity and develop innovative solutions.

"We must take the necessary measures to protect society from the risks of misusing modern technologies to commit crimes punishable by law through cyberspace, through close cooperation between all sectors and government institutions," Tamim stated.

Speakers at the seminar have also called for the formation of specialised teams to prepare data on security aspects and develop awareness content on cybercrimes.

They also proposed a national strategy for quantum computing and developing legislation that keeps pace with technical developments in artificial intelligence and remote technologies.

Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Centre for Future Studies at the University of Dubai, highlighted the double-edged nature of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity. He said that while governments are using it to improve and strengthen security, it is also being used by those who hack electronic systems. He stressed the need for a proactive and preventive approach to stay ahead of future crimes.

