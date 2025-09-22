Riding Safe, Riding Smart: Honda Champions UAE’s First Motorcycle Safety Programme for Delivery Riders

How the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer is empowering commercial riders and reshaping road safety culture in the Middle East

When it comes to navigating Dubai’s bustling streets, commercial delivery riders often face challenges that go unnoticed by most. The city’s food delivery ecosystem has exploded in recent years, and with it, the risks on the road have multiplied. Recognising these heroes of urban mobility, Honda Motor Co. (Middle East & Africa Office), in collaboration with distributor Al-Futtaim Honda, launched the region’s first dedicated motorcycle safety training program for commercial riders - a bold step that merges global best practices with a deep local commitment to road safety.

A Vision Rooted in Safety

Anup Ravindranath, Senior General Manager of Honda Middle East & Africa, emphasises the strategic alignment of this initiative with Honda’s long-term goals.

“We as a mobility company have already announced a very strict goal of being a zero-fatality company by 2050,” he explains.

“Now, in line with that goal, we’ve also set a target that by 2030, we aim for a 50 per cent reduction in traffic fatalities.”

Ravindranath stresses that collaboration with local authorities, such as the RTA, is critical. “Being one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, we want to ensure that the right safety initiatives reach riders, especially commuter and commercial riders. They learn techniques from Honda, and then cascade this knowledge within their organisations, creating a ripple effect of safety.”

Mastering the Art of Safe Riding

Held at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit on September 11 and 12, the two-day intensive training event brought together riders from major delivery platforms such as Talabat and Noon. The sessions, led by experts from Honda’s Rainbow Motor School in Japan, combined theory and practical exercises designed to instill safe riding behaviors.

Kimura, Chief Instructor at Honda Rainbow, and Umesawa, Manager of Theory Training, brought global expertise to Dubai. Riders engaged in hands-on modules covering emergency braking, lane discipline, defensive riding, hazard prediction, and managing motorcycles under different loads. “It’s not just advice,” Ravindranath notes. “We make them experience safety first-hand, so it becomes instinctive on the road.”

One Talabat rider shared his experience, saying that the training taught them how to handle sudden braking and navigate left and right lanes safely. “Before, we often slipped or made unsafe turns, putting both our bikes and deliveries at risk,” he explained. “Now, I feel much more confident that accidents will be far fewer, and we can ride safely.”

Another rider echoed this sentiment, adding, “The training was excellent and extremely beneficial for the safety of motorbike riders like us.”

Scaling Safety Across the Region

Honda’s approach goes beyond a one-off event. The company plans to make these training sessions a regular fixture, occurring at least once a quarter. Ravindranath highlights the importance of the “Train the Trainer” module: Honda’s internal instructors, trained under the guidance of the Rainbow Institute, will expand the program’s reach by educating more riders across the UAE and the wider region.

To reinforce learning, Honda is also producing a short educational video for riders, accessible via a QR code, covering topics from traffic law compliance to advanced riding techniques. This blend of in-person training and digital reinforcement aims to build lasting safety habits among commercial riders.

A Step Towards a Safer Future

With over 16 million motorcycles manufactured annually, Honda’s global influence on road safety cannot be overstated. This UAE initiative reflects a strategic commitment to reducing traffic fatalities while enhancing road manners and creating a culture of responsibility among riders. As Ravindranath notes, “Being the largest manufacturer in the world carries a responsibility. By educating riders, promoting safe practices, and partnering with local authorities, we are making the roads safer for everyone.”