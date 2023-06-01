Partner Content By KT Engage
Revolutionising Manufacturing: How IoT and AI are Driving Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 represents a new era in manufacturing that utilises advanced technologies to create smart factories and disruptive supply chains, resulting in increased efficiency, connectivity, and flexibility.
This transformative phase of manufacturing is expected to enable faster responses to customer needs, improve environmental sustainability, and revolutionise the industry as a whole.
In the UAE, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’ strategy, called Operation 300Bn, aims to increase the UAE's industrial sector contribution to the GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion by 2031. The strategy aims to develop the UAE's industrial sector, increase its in-country value, and establish the UAE as a global hub for future industries while creating job opportunities. The strategy aligns with the UAE's commitments to global climate action and sustainable development goals. UAE Industry 4.0 is one of the main pillars of Operation 300Bn. It aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial sector, support leading industrialists throughout their journey, boost the sector's productivity, and create thousands of new high-skilled jobs.
IoT and AI technologies, combined with 5G connectivity, are playing a crucial role in transforming the manufacturing industry. An increasing number of companies in the UAE are adopting these technologies, driven by the tangible benefits they offer in Industry 4.0 use cases.
One such benefit is predictive maintenance, which allows companies to monitor the health of their machinery and predict when maintenance is needed to avoid unexpected downtime and equipment failure. This approach optimises maintenance schedules, reduces labour costs, and extends the life of equipment.
Another advantage is quality control, where IoT data can identify defects in products and improve the overall quality of the manufactured product. By ensuring that products meet required standards, this reduces waste and identifies opportunities for process improvement, leading to increased efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction.
IoT and AI also offer benefits in supply chain optimization in end-to-end traceability by tracking raw materials, inventory levels, and logistics to gain operational visibility. Optimising supply chain operations also helps companies to identify bottlenecks and improve on-time delivery rates leading to improved competitiveness.
Personalisation of products and services is possible through formulating IoT and AI models by collecting customer behaviour and preferences, making recommendations, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty, and differentiating companies in the marketplace.
The connected worker concept enables companies to integrate digital technologies into the workplace to improve worker safety, efficiency, and productivity. Wearable devices equipped with sensors, cameras, and other technologies can monitor worker health and safety, provide real-time instructions, and optimise workflows to improve overall productivity.
Robotics enables the automation of manufacturing by deploying collaborative robots called COBOTS in assembly lines, which remove repetitive tasks, increase efficiency, and eliminate manual labour. The IoT can monitor robot performance in real-time, and through intelligent AI models, these industrial robots can be trained using machine learning to further increase efficiency and productivity.
The industry vehicles used in factory shop floors, logistics warehouses, and yards, such as battery-operated pallet trucks, forklifts, tuggers, counterbalances, and cleaning machines, can be easily transformed into Autonomous Mobile Robots or AMRs. IoT sensors can be retrofitted into existing industrial vehicles to make them operate remotely. Such solutions are particularly useful in hazardous environments, such as oil rigs or mines, where they can operate safely without risking human lives.
Sustainability in the context of Industry 4.0 is of utmost importance to achieve a harmonious coexistence between technological advancements and environmental preservation. Embracing sustainable practices in Industry 4.0 involves optimising resource utilisation, promoting circular economy principles, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering inclusive and equitable access to technology. By adopting a holistic approach to sustainability in Industry 4.0, companies can harness the transformative power of technology while safeguarding the planet for future generations.
At e& enterprise IoT & AI, we offer a comprehensive range of services including consultancy, design, implementation, program management, professional and managed services to assist enterprise customers in their digital transformation journey. Our consultancy services involve conducting digital assessments of our customers' existing factory infrastructure and processes across each department, such as engineering, operations, and services. We then identify gaps, develop a roadmap, calculate ROI, and deploy Industry 4.0 applications.
The Industry 4.0 platform is compatible with various industry protocols used in the gateways and devices at the edge. The implementation of use cases can be done using pre-built, ready-to-deploy applications, similar to downloading from a marketplace store or customised and developed to meet specific business requirements. The solution can be offered as a cloud-based SaaS solution or an on-premise solution, ensuring the highest level of digital security is taken into consideration.
In conclusion, the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing is no longer a choice but a necessity to remain competitive and relevant in today's market. With the UAE's Operation 300Bn strategy, the country is well-positioned to establish itself as a global hub for future industries while creating a sustainable future. The benefits of Industry 4.0 use cases are not only limited to productivity gains but also extend to increased quality, reduced waste, improved customer satisfaction, and enhanced worker safety. As an increasing number of companies in the UAE adopt Industry 4.0 use cases, it is clear that the transformational power of IoT and AI technologies will continue to revolutionise the manufacturing industry in the years to come.