Revealed: Where in UAE you can buy TV, fridge, washing machine for as low as Dh200

Whether you are in search of furniture, automotive spare parts, or building materials, Sharjah Industrial Areas have a diverse array of options to cater to every need. However, one particular segment that stands out is the electronic market in Industrial Area 6, making it a haven for budget-conscious shoppers.
From washing machines to refrigerators, microwaves to LCDs, and much more, this electronics market offers bumper deals, with some starting as low as Dh20.
As you enter the market, you'll be welcomed by a vast array of electronic gadgets displayed on walls, stacked on top of one another, and even lining the walkways. As the evening approaches, the market truly comes alive, teeming with eager shoppers on the hunt for good deals.
In this bustling electronic market, you'll find essential household appliances at remarkably affordable prices. For instance, a refrigerator, an indispensable item in every home, can be bought for a budget-friendly starting price of just Dh250. If you're considering an upgrade for your television, LCD options begin at an enticing Dh200. And for those in need of laundry solutions, washing machines are available for as low as Dh200.
But the bargains continue. You can also pick up an iron for a mere Dh30, a kettle for Dh20, or a microwave for just Dh100.
"You name the product; we have it here," said salesman Ateequllah, from the Madina warehouse.
"Some of these items are used, and some are new. But these used electronics will run seamlessly without any problem," Ateequllah assured.
While showing a washing machine, Muhammed Farook, a salesman at Rukn Al Shareeq warehouse, said they offer a 10-day guarantee on all our products. "If our customers encounter any issues within that time frame, they can return it for a replacement."
Farook added, "Many of the electronics available here are sourced from individuals who are either leaving the country or have decided to part with their older appliances. We take great care in thoroughly inspecting and refurbishing these items, ensuring that they are in excellent working order before making them available for sale."
The market is divided into sections, each dedicated to a specific electronics category, making it easy for customers to find what they want.
The refrigerator section showcases a variety of brands and sizes to cater to different needs. One can find both new and lightly used LCDs, making it an excellent spot for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system.
If you're in the market for a washing machine, you'll be surprised to find from top-loading to front-loading models with varying capacities. Whether you need a basic iron, a kettle, or a reliable microwave, you'll find it here without breaking the bank.
Transporting large items like refrigerators or washing machines can be a concern. But some shops offer free delivery service on purchase of a specific amount. "Many local logistics company executives are waiting to be hired for delivery. However, we provide free delivery on a purchase of Dh1,000 to any place in Sharjah. If delivery is required in Dubai, the customers have to set a deal with the logistics people around," said Ateeq.
The market opens from 10am to 1pm, providing ample time for browsing and selecting the desired appliances. After a brief break, it reopens in the afternoon at 4:30pm and closes at 11pm, ensuring that visitors have the flexibility to shop at their leisure and find the perfect electronic items to meet their needs.
