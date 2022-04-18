Revealed: Top violations recorded in Dubai salons

The findings are part of a Ramadan inspection programme by the Emirate's municipality

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 6:35 PM

A Dubai Municipality official has revealed the top violations that have been recorded in salons across the city.

These include using unclean equipment, lack of occupational health card, providing unauthorized services, poor ventilation and not consulting customers before performing services.

The findings were part of the Ramadan inspection program for beauty parlours and salons by Dubai Municipality.

“This program was performed to ensure compliance with the approved standards and regulation control of hygiene,” said Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Director of Health and Safety Department, Dubai Municipality.

Samples of consumer products and water were also drawn for lab examination and virtual inspections were conducted with appropriate actions taken against violating establishments.

Consumers can report any violations they come across to Dubai Municipality by calling their toll free number 800900 or by using the Dubai Municipality smart app.