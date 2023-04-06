9-day Eid Al Fitr long weekend for Oman? Likely Islamic holiday dates for GCC countries revealed

Excitement is building for the beloved festival in the UAE, with airfares having risen, and aggregators saying travel inquiries and bookings have already started

Just over two weeks are left for the holy month of Ramadan to end, and excitement for Eid Al Fitr is at its peak as residents around the country gear up for the highly anticipated long weekend that the Islamic festival often brings.

The holiday, celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — will mark the first long weekend of 2023. It is likely to be from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.

The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.

As excitement builds for the beloved festival in the UAE, for which airfares have begun rising and travel inquiries and bookings have already started — with most aggregators saying packages have sold out — here are the likely dates of the Eid Al Fitr weekend across the GCC.

Bahrain

Eid Al Fitr in Bahrain is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, and is likely to last until Sunday, April 23.

Kuwait

Local media outlets predict that the long weekend in Kuwait is likely to begin on Friday, April 21, and will extend to Sunday, April 23.

Oman

According to local media outlets, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on Saturday, April 22, and residents are anticipating a whopping nine-day break. The country now grants the same number of holidays to both government and private sector employees, with long breaks also helping to boost local tourism.

Qatar

Eid in the country is likely to begin on Friday, April 21, with holidays expected to be from Sunday, April 23 to Tuesday, April 25.

Saudi Arabia

In a tweet, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced that Eid Al Fitr in the kingdom would begin at the end of the working day on Monday, April 17, and would end on Tuesday, April 25, with work resuming on that day.

