9-day Eid Al Fitr long weekend for Oman? Likely Islamic holiday dates for GCC countries revealed

She took to Instagram earlier to confirm her union with another royal, Sheikh Mana
Just over two weeks are left for the holy month of Ramadan to end, and excitement for Eid Al Fitr is at its peak as residents around the country gear up for the highly anticipated long weekend that the Islamic festival often brings.
The holiday, celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — will mark the first long weekend of 2023. It is likely to be from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.
The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.
As excitement builds for the beloved festival in the UAE, for which airfares have begun rising and travel inquiries and bookings have already started — with most aggregators saying packages have sold out — here are the likely dates of the Eid Al Fitr weekend across the GCC.
Eid Al Fitr in Bahrain is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, and is likely to last until Sunday, April 23.
Local media outlets predict that the long weekend in Kuwait is likely to begin on Friday, April 21, and will extend to Sunday, April 23.
According to local media outlets, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on Saturday, April 22, and residents are anticipating a whopping nine-day break. The country now grants the same number of holidays to both government and private sector employees, with long breaks also helping to boost local tourism.
Eid in the country is likely to begin on Friday, April 21, with holidays expected to be from Sunday, April 23 to Tuesday, April 25.
In a tweet, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced that Eid Al Fitr in the kingdom would begin at the end of the working day on Monday, April 17, and would end on Tuesday, April 25, with work resuming on that day.
ALSO READ:
She took to Instagram earlier to confirm her union with another royal, Sheikh Mana
Today we look at this classic from Izu Ani, one of Dubai’s first celebrity chefs
The young royals took to Instagram to share a poem written by the groom's father on the occasion of the marriage
The attraction is undergoing major refurbishment and maintenance since last year
The self-driving vehicles can accommodate up to three passengers, a top RTA official tells Khaleej Times
They have swapped out tenancy contracts, related documents and utility bills for an all-inclusive experience
What he was compelled to do due to unusual circumstances soon became a cherished habit that would stay with the father of two for the rest of his life
A primary compromise court had initially awarded the young man Dh1 million, but this figure was later revised