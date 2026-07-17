Reuters 'regrets' report about sounds of explosions heard in Dubai's Downtown

A day after Dubai refuted a report that claimed sounds of explosions were heard in Downtown Dubai, Reuters issued a statement saying it 'regrets' the report and that the story had been retracted the same evening.

The global media wire agency said that it "regrets" the July 16 story headlined "'Booms heard in UAE's downtown Dubai, witnesses say,' which did not meet its standards".

In a concise clarification, the news agency said it "could not immediately determine where the sounds were coming from or their significance — and did not offer that context."

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A short while after the report was published, Reuters also reported that the Dubai Government Media Office had denied it. "That story," it said, "was given equal prominence and contained an explanation of why Reuters had withdrawn the original story."

Dubai's media regulatory authority on Thursday had also warned both the public and the media from spreading rumours or unverified information.

"Necessary measures will be taken against media institutions that publish incorrect news or information related to the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the laws and regulatory frameworks in force in the Emirate...," the statement posted on X read.

Despite the ever-evolving regional situation, the UAE has not dealt with any aerial threats within its borders for 67 days. The last time the nation's air defence systems intercepted drones and/or missiles inside the country was on May 10, 2026, when it dealt with two drones from Iran.

Since then, authorities have only engaged with aerial threats once — on July 12, 2026. On that day, the UAE's Ministry of Defence alerted residents at 6.37am to sounds that may be heard due to ongoing interception operations.

Later that day, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the missile threats detected were outside the country's borders, assuring residents that the situation was stable.