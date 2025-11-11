'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Red Fort blast in Delhi.]

As news about the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort broke on Monday evening, many UAE residents from the Indian capital immediately called their families back home to check on them.

Mohammed Faisal, a resident of Al Mamzar, Dubai, who grew up in Daryaganj, just a few kilometres from the Red Fort, was getting ready to log out of work when he received a message on his phone about the blast in the Indian capital.

“My friend shared news links saying there was a blast near the Red Fort Metro Station. My parents live just a few kilometres away from there. I dropped everything and called them immediately,” said Faisal, a logistics manager who has been in Dubai for eight years.

His parents, both in their late sixties, live in the same house where he was born. “My father answered after the first ring and, surprisingly, he wasn’t aware of the blast. He actually learned about it from me. I was relieved when he told me not to worry and that they were fine,” Faisal said.

“My parents and friends heard sirens, and police were everywhere within minutes. The entire neighbourhood is under strict watch now,” he added. “My parents said the police asked residents to stay indoors for some time. Things are calm now, but there is still some tension in the air.”

Rajesh M, a marketing professional from South Delhi, was planning to visit his hometown, Noida, in a few days. But after Monday’s blast, he’s rethinking his plans. “I was supposed to travel on November 20 for a local festival. Now, with so many states on high alert, I have decided to postpone the trip,” said Rajesh.

His parents were also supposed to visit Dubai at the end of December, but he now wants them to fly earlier. Rajesh said he watched footage of the scene on his phone. “Even though I live thousands of kilometres away, you can’t help but feel anxious. I have lived in Delhi for nearly ten years, and Chandni Chowk feels like a second home to every person from the city.”

Imran Q, a restaurant owner in Abu Dhabi, spent the evening calling and messaging his extended family, who run a textile business in Old Delhi. “They live close to Jama Masjid. My uncle and cousins were preparing for Isha prayers when they heard a loud bang,” Imran said.

“At first, they thought it was a transformer blast or firecrackers, but then they saw people running and the police moving in. That’s when they realised it was serious.”

He said the incident brought back memories of the 2020 unrest in parts of Delhi. “We have lived through difficult times before, but it’s always different when you are far away. All you can do is call and pray,” he added.

Many Indian residents in the UAE spent the evening scrolling through news updates and videos. While they managed to reach their families and confirm their safety, a sense of unease remains.

“Talking to families back home and confirming their safety is what keeps us out of stress,” said Faisal.