Solo room, unlimited coffee for Dh99: Why more UAE residents prefer to work from hotels

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As UAE offices continue to allow employees to apply a hybrid work model amidst the ongoing regional tensions, several residents are trading their office desks for hotels. To meet the demand, many establishments in the country are stepping up with special discounts and unique offerings.

Yann Decaix, Cluster General Manager at Dubai Gold District and Dubai Deira Cluster of Hotels including Novotel and Mercure, said his properties have seen an estimated 10 per cent increase in interest year-on-year for work-from-hotel offerings, particularly for weekday stays.

"We're seeing guests approach 'work from hotel' as a flexible extension of their daily routine rather than a one-off experience," he said. "Many opt for weekday stays where they can step away from home distractions and work in a more structured, professional setting."

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Day-use and short weekday stays remain the most common, but extended stays are growing. With monthly packages starting from Dh4,999, Decaix noted that some residents are now considering hotel living as a viable alternative to conventional rentals.

At Arada's Nest located in the Aljada development, the "Work from Nest" package offers private solo rooms, a quiet library-style space, and a social workspace with unlimited tea, coffee, and water, all for Dh99 per day.

"People typically use hotels as structured and flexible work environments, especially for focused workdays, meetings, or creative tasks," said Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer – Hospitality and Entertainment at Arada. Guests can book day-use rooms or coworking-style spaces, use hotel-grade WiFi, and combine work with dining, wellness, or networking

Seamless transition

According to operators, what sets hotel workspaces apart is the ability to transition seamlessly from productivity to relaxation. Decaix's properties offer competitive daily rates from Dh169, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on food and beverages, and access to pools and wellness experiences such as yoga and meditation sessions.

"Today's guests are looking for more than just a workspace," he said. "They value flexibility, convenience, and the ability to transition effortlessly from work to relaxation within the same environment."

Arora agreed that the trend reflects a broader change in how people view work. "It's essentially about blending productivity with comfort and convenience," he said. "This is increasingly important as people look for more flexible and higher-quality work environments."

For those seeking a change of scenery without leaving the city, JA Ocean View Hotel's ‘Work From Hotel’ experience offers a sea view room for the day, complete with coffee and a croissant on arrival, lunch, access to the fitness centre, pool access and even a one-hour padel session, all for Dh200 per person.

Meanwhile, Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah has created two distinct options. The Study offers open co-working desks and private meeting rooms from Dh80 per person with free-flow coffee and tea. Social Company blends co-working with café culture at Dh60 for four hours, fully redeemable on food and beverage, and it is proudly pet-friendly.

Other Options

For those not looking for a full hotel experience, there are options. Tucked into the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, Woodish has introduced a dedicated work-friendly corner for freelancers, remote workers, founders, and creatives.

The space features wood tables, warm lighting, and soundproofing for calls and informal meetings. Coffee sits at the centre of the experience with any drink of choice with refills for just Dh5.

"As JVC continues to grow as a residential and lifestyle neighbourhood, Woodish responds to how people are choosing to spend their time, staying closer to home, working flexibly, and returning to places that feel familiar," the café said in a statement.