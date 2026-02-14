UAE residents turn living rooms into mini stadiums for India-Pakistan match on Feb 15

As the India-Pakistan T20 match takes place in Colombo on Sunday, many residents across the UAE are preparing to transform their homes into mini stadiums, calling friends, family and colleagues. While some fans have travelled to Sri Lanka for the game, a large number are choosing to turn their living rooms into screening areas.

Across Dubai and Sharjah, residents said that the India-Pakistan fixture is not just another cricket match but an occasion that brings people together. Invitations have been sent out days in advance, grocery lists have been prepared, and television screens are being checked to make sure there are no last-minute technical issues.

Among those hosting is Anis Sajan, founder of Mr Cricket UAE, who has made it a tradition to screen the match at his residence whenever the two teams meet in a major tournament.

“Cricket has always been a gentleman’s game, one that builds bridges, not walls. I am glad this much-awaited moment is finally happening after all the anticipation,” said Mr Cricket UAE.

“The India–Pakistan game is more than just a match, it’s an emotion. Fans have been eagerly waiting, and hosting this screening at my residence has become a cherished tradition. This time again we are recreating a stadium-like experience with a DJ, dhol, and lively fan banter,” added Sajan.

He further said that, no matter which side wins, fans come together to celebrate the spirit of the game, sharing laughter and respecting the result. “In the end, cricket reminds us that rivalry can coexist with respect, competition can strengthen camaraderie, and it promotes the tolerance that the UAE proudly stands for,” he said.

Residents also said that watching together at home allows both Indian and Pakistani friends to share the experience. Mixed groups of colleagues and neighbours are planning potluck-style dinners, where everyone brings a dish. Biryani, kebabs, snacks and desserts are expected to be part of the evening.

Parents said that such gatherings are also meaningful for children who are growing up in the UAE. They see the rivalry on screen but also witness how adults from both sides sit together, exchange friendly banter and accept the result with respect.

Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Arabian Ranches and a Pakistani expat, said: “We are transforming our lawn into a mini stadium. A large screen has been set up with tables arranged around it, and we are also planning to have a barbecue counter for the evening. I have invited both my Indian and Pakistani friends to watch the match at home.”

“We are creating a separate area for children as well, so they can enjoy themselves in their own space and also learn about cricket and the history behind this rivalry in a positive way.”

Some residents said that although the match is being played in Colombo, the excitement in UAE homes will be no less intense. Loud cheers are expected when wickets fall, and playful teasing will follow big shots, but the atmosphere remains friendly.

For many in the UAE’s multicultural society, the India-Pakistan match is not just about cricketing rivalry. It is an evening where competition stays on the field, and friendship stays in the room.