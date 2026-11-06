Using the sofa charger? UAE residents warned of risks from built-in charging ports

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence issued a safety reminder, urging residents to take precautions when using these charging facilities to prevent potential electrical hazards

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Nov 2026, 3:53 PM
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As homes become increasingly connected, even sofas are now coming with built-in charging ports and electrical sockets. The features offer added convenience for families in the UAE, whether they are charging their phones while watching television, keeping children's tablets powered up or working remotely from the comfort of the couch.

With residents spending more time using electronic devices in their living rooms, these built-in facilities can make everyday life easier. However, they also come with electrical safety risks if charging units or cables overheat, become damaged or are used incorrectly.

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Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has issued a safety reminder, urging residents to take precautions when using these charging facilities to prevent potential electrical hazards.

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The authority advised residents to unplug devices immediately if the built-in charging unit starts overheating. It also warned against leaving devices plugged in for extended periods, particularly when sleeping or leaving the house.

Other safety recommendations include:

  • Regularly inspect charging cables and stop using them immediately if they show signs of damage or become hot.

  • Avoid using built-in furniture charging units for high-power devices such as laptops.

  • Do not overload charging outlets.

  • Ensure furniture is fitted with cables and sockets approved by the relevant official authorities.

  • If a burning smell or discolouration appears around a socket, disconnect the power immediately and do not use it again until it has been inspected.

  • Never run electrical cables underneath carpets, as this can increase the risk of an electrical short circuit.

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