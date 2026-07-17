UAE residents can now volunteer to offer Dubai workers free ice cream this summer

UAE residents are being welcomed to volunteer to spread summer cheer among workers, as a Dubai volunteering team brings back its ice cream distribution drive for a second summer, aiming to reach more than 19,000 blue-collar workers across the emirate.

The initiative, organised by the Spread Kindness Volunteering Team under the slogan 'Beat the Heat with the Cool Treat', is registered with the Community Development Authority (CDA).

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"We saw how hard our blue-collar brothers were working outdoors and wanted to do something simple that brings instant relief and a smile," Ayesha Ismail, founder of the team, told Khaleej Times.

From a few friends to a citywide drive

The team's story goes back to 2015, when a small group of friends and family members began carrying out acts of kindness under the name Open Arms. This year, the group rebranded as Spread Kindness and registered with the CDA to take on bigger initiatives. "Our mission is still the same: turning compassion into action, one person at a time," Ismail said.

Each distribution day starts with a briefing on safety and hydration before volunteers put on their jackets and head to the sites with an ice cream van. The team coordinates with site supervisors, then approaches workers during their break.

"We hand them a cold ice cream and say a simple 'thank you for building our city'. In that moment, you see the heat fade and a smile appear," Ismail said. "Sometimes they take a photo with us; sometimes they just say shukran. But every time, it reminds us why we're here."

How residents can take part

Residents can volunteer by registering through the CDA Volunteer Portal or the DubaiNow app and searching for 'Spread Kindness'. All volunteer hours are officially recorded by the CDA, and participants receive a certificate.

"Whether two hours or the full day, come bring a smile and say thank you to the people who build our city," Ismail said.

Those who prefer to contribute can do so through the team's partnership with the AES Community Care Club, which is organising two distributions on Sunday, July 26, and Sunday, August 23, both starting at 12pm, with locations to be announced. Contributions start from Dh30 per person, paid directly to the campaign's ice cream supplier rather than to the team itself.

The team also runs a weekly meal drive for workers every Saturday in Al Nahda 1, from 11.15am to 12.30pm, and the ice cream campaign joins a wider wave of summer initiatives for outdoor workers, from the Al Freej Fridge campaign to the midday work ban, now in its 22nd year.

"It's not about the ice cream. It's about dignity, respect, and connection," Ismail said. Residents who wish to volunteer or contribute can contact the team on 056 312 7666.