UAE residents turn balconies, backyards into cosy winter hangouts

As temperatures drop across the UAE, residents are transforming their homes to make the most of the winter season. Many families are creating cosy corners both indoors and outdoors, allowing them to enjoy the cooler evenings without leaving home.

In Al Ain, Emirati resident Maha A. said her family builds a traditional tent in their backyard every year. “We spend most winter evenings there, whether it is friends gathering, family time or simply relaxing with karak and coffee,” she said.

Once summer approaches, they pack everything up and store it so it does not get damaged. According to Maha, the tents range from about Dh1,800 to Dh12,000 depending on the size.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

“Choosing the tent is a process. We (consider) the fabric, color scheme, and interior layout," Maha added.

Many families prioritise durable materials — some opting for heavier fabric to block the wind, others for lighter, decorative options. Many people also add small interior touches. Some install carpets and cushions that match the fabric, while others hang a chandelier to brighten the space.

In Dubai, Lebanese expat Marwa Aalim turns her balcony into a completely different space in the winter. During summer it is usually just a laundry area, but once the weather changes she brings out bean bags, a small swing, and warm lights.

“It becomes the designated chill area during winter, so we move from the couch to the balcony. We even had a movie night outdoors once,” she said.

She added that she buys only affordable items so she can update the space every year without overspending.

Another Dubai resident, Shams Mubarak, also dedicates a winter budget to his balcony and backyard. “We live on the first floor and we have a larger outdoor space, so I add games for the kids along with a full outdoor seating setup,” he explained.

For him, winter is the best time of the year to use the space as much as possible. He said the goal is to create a simple space where the family can spend time in the open air without needing to go out every evening.