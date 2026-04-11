'Waving UAE flag for over 4 hours': How residents responded to Sheikh Mohammed's call

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

UAE residents driving down the Marasi Drive Street in Business Bay were met with a heartwarming sight on Saturday. A young man stood in the corner of the street waving a huge UAE flag.

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"I have been doing this for over four hours, starting at 5am," Ehsam told Khaleej Times. "This is the least I can do to show my love for this beautiful country."

The British expat, of Iranian origin, grew up in the UAE before migrating to the UK to finish his studies. He came back to the country and settled here to start his business.

"I love the UAE," he said. "I grew up here and I have been most inspired by this country and its leaders. That is what I am trying to show through this action of mine. A lot of people came and spoke to me, and we all agreed that we were grateful for the opportunity to live here."

Ehsam was responding to the call made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, urging residents to raise flags above their homes as a symbol of unity on Thursday. This came after the country witnessed peace following a ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran war after nearly 40 days of regional tensions.

National pride

After Sheikh Mohammed's call, the UAE erupted with national pride. From buildings under construction to established landmarks, to delivery vehicles, the UAE flag was spotted all over the country.

On Friday, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a video of a giant flag atop the Burj Khalifa. The video has racked up more than 5 million views in less than 24 hours and has been reposted more than 20,000 times. In the comments section, more than 10,000 people have expressed their love and admiration for the UAE.

Later, Sheikh Hamdan also posted a video of a delivery rider traveling on a Dubai highway with the UAE flag stuck on his delivery box. Several buildings under construction around Dubai also displayed the flag.

A drive down Sheikh Zayed Road showed the UAE flag being proudly displayed in several places. The Shangri-La Hotel rolled out two large flags on either side of the hotel entrance, while the A Tower displayed a flag on its digital screen.

Smaller establishments put up flags to show their enthusiasm. Mohammed, who works at a restaurant in Dubai, said they had spent the night putting up flags all around their outlet to show their national spirit.

Meanwhile, residents rushed to put flags on their homes in a display of unity, while traders said they have seen a huge surge in demand, with flags flying off their shelves.